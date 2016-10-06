Steilacoom's Anthony Leiato blocks punt, earns play call of the week

Lincoln quarterback Joey Sinclair threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone as the Abes rolled past Lakes, 40-0, on Friday at Lincoln Bowl -- earning their third consecutive victory.
Todd Beamer’s Kuma Scanlan carried the ball 27 times for 113 yards and senior kicker Dylan Alley connected on a 28-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to give Todd Beamer the 24-21 win over Federal Way.
Tumwater quarterback Noah Andrews hoists the ball into the air as time expires and Cade Otton comes down with it in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown in the T-Birds’ 15-13 victory over once-national-power Bellevue.
Scott Gunther ran for 217 yards as part of his 400 all-purpose yards in Olympia's 49-42 victory over Bellarmine Prep. Gunther's 25-yard TD catch with 1:10 remaining put Olympia ahead after trailing Bellarmine entering the drive.
Gig Harbor coach Aaron Chantler and Peninsula coach Ross Filkins prepare their teams to play the Fish Bowl on Friday -- a game that will determine who sits higher in the league standings for the first time since 2000.