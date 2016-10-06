Week 6: 5 things to watch in high school football

WHO WANTS TO PLAY?
First 1A South Whidbey, then 1A Sultan, now 2A Granite Falls. They’ve all forfeited to fellow Cascade Conference member Archbishop Murphy over safety concerns. Murphy’s next game would be Cedar Park Christian, though it’s hard to imagine it would play when Sultan didn’t (Sultan beat CPC). It’s increasingly clear changes will be made after this year, but the solution isn’t as clear.
TOP OF THE MOUNTAIN
The last time Mount Rainier didn’t have a losing season was in 2005 (5-5). The last time Kentwood didn’t have a winning season? Never. Now Mount Rainier is 5-0 and plays Kentwood on Friday for the top spot in the 4A NPSL Cascade. Their coaches might be the best athletes on the field — MR’s Tremain Mack played for the Bengals and KW’s Mike Bush was an all-Pac-10 selection at WSU in football and basketball.
HOLCOMB VS. HUARDS
Nathaniel Holcomb (122-209, 1,900 yards, 27 TDs) could pass the seasonal totals for a couple of his Puyallup predecessors this weekend. Brock Huard threw for 1,978 yards his senior year and Damon Huard threw for 2,275 yards before both were named Gatorade state player of the year, went to UW and eventually the NFL. Luke Huard holds Puyallup’s school record with 2,650 yards.
LIGHT IN THE TUNNEL
Curtis is a misleading 0-5. “It’s the schedule,” Curtis coach Chris Paulson said. The Vikings had one of the toughest schedules in the state to open its first five games. Its losses are to Puyallup, No. 5 Graham-Kapowsin, No. 3 Sumner, Olympia and Bellarmine Prep in that order, which have a combined record of 21-4. Its next four opponents have a combined record of 3-17.
FOOTBALL? OR CHINA?
Doesn’t Chinese President Xi Jinping know this is high school football season? Lincoln will be without six of its varsity players — including its top two centers — for the next two weeks because they’re part of 100 students invited by the president to take a trip to China. Xi came to Tacoma last year. “It’s going to be tough for us, but what a great experience for them,” Lincoln coach Masaki Matsumoto said.
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677, @tjcotterill
Comments