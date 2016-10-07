Sumner defeats Olympia 21-16

Olympia's Jake Popejoy can't catch Sumner RB Connor Wedington as he sprints to the winning TD during the 2nd half Friday 10/07/16 at Sunset Chev Stadium in a match-up between 5-0 teams as the Spartans beat Olympia 21-16.
Dean J. Koepfler
dkoepfler@thenewstribune.com
Sumner linebacker Ben Wilson flips Olympia running back Scott Gunther on his back Friday 10/07/16 at Sunset Chev Stadium in a match-up between 5-0 teams. Sumner's stout defense held the Bears to 16 points.
Dean J. Koepfler
dkoepfler@thenewstribune.com
Sumner linebacker Ben Wilson catches Olympia running back Scott Gunther holding him to a short gain Friday 10/07/16 at Sunset Chev Stadium in a match-up between 5-0 teams. Sumner's stout defense held the Bears to 16 points.
Dean J. Koepfler
dkoepfler@thenewstribune.com
RB Tre Weed is wrapped up by Olympia's Zaiden Hernandez for a short gain Friday 10/07/16 at Sunset Chev Stadium in a match-up between 5-0 teams. The home team Spartans came away victorious winning 21-16.
Dean J. Koepfler
dkoepfler@thenewstribune.com
Sumner RB Connor Wedington celebrates a 2nd half TD score Friday 10/07/16 at Sunset Chev Stadium in a match-up between 5-0 teams as the Spartans beat Olympia 21-16.
Dean J. Koepfler
dkoepfler@thenewstribune.com
Olympia QB Ketner Young eludes a sliding Jake Popejoy , left, for a gain on a scramble Friday 10/07/16 at Sunset Chev Stadium in a match-up between 5-0 teams won by Sumner 21-16.
Dean J. Koepfler
dkoepfler@thenewstribune.com
Sumner wide receiver Tre Weed is mobbed by teammates after scoring a second half TD that put the Spartans up 14-9 Friday 10/07/16 at Sunset Chev Stadium in a match-up between 5-0 teams won by Sumner 21-16.
Dean J. Koepfler
dkoepfler@thenewstribune.com
Sumner running back Connor Wedington scored two Td's to help the Spartan's beat the Olympia Bears 21-16 Friday 10/07/16 at Sunset Chev Stadium in a match-up between 5-0 teams.
Dean J. Koepfler
dkoepfler@thenewstribune.com
Sumner wide receiver Tre Weed scores a second half TD that put the Spartans up 14-9 Friday 10/07/16 at Sunset Chev Stadium in a match-up between 5-0 teams won by Sumner 21-16.
Dean J. Koepfler
dkoepfler@thenewstribune.com
Olympia's RB Scott Gunther breaks free in Sumner's secondary for a big gain Friday 10/07/16 at Sunset Chev Stadium in a match-up between 5-0 teams won by Sumner 21-16.
Dean J. Koepfler
dkoepfler@thenewstribune.com
Sumner's Tre Weed fumbled after being hit by Olympia's Zaiden Hernandez Friday 10/07/16 at Sunset Chev Stadium in a match-up between 5-0 teams. The home team Spartans came away victorious winning 21-16. Sumner re4covered the fumble. y, coach Bill Beattie
Dean J. Koepfler
dkoepfler@thenewstribune.com
Sumner coach Keith Ross exhorts his team on Friday 10/07/16 at Sunset Chev Stadium in a match-up between 5-0 teams won by the Spartans 21-16.
Dean J. Koepfler
dkoepfler@thenewstribune.com