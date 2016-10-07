Auburn Mountainview runs over Auburn, 42-21

After pushing through heavy traffic Bitner Wilson of Auburn Mountainview High School makes a final leap into the end zone in a football game at Auburn Memorial Stadium, October 7, 2016. Auburn Mountainview beat Auburn 42-21.
The Auburn High football team takes the field before a game at Auburn Memorial Stadium, October 7, 2016. Fund-raising for cancer research had players, cheerleaders and fans wearing pink.
Talan Alfrey of Auburn Mountainview gains a first down while playing quarterback in a football game at Auburn Memorial Stadium, October 7, 2016. Auburn Mountainview beat Auburn 42-21.
Quarterback Gavin Strojanof Auburn threw a few passes in a football game at Auburn Memorial Stadium, October 7, 2016. Auburn Mountainview beat Auburn 42-21.
Alex McBee of Auburn Mountainview High School is tackled after receiving a pass in a football game at Auburn Memorial Stadium, October 7, 2016. Auburn Mountainview beat Auburn 42-21.
Bitner Wilson of Auburn Mountainview High School makes a long run to the end zone in a football game at Auburn Memorial Stadium, October 7, 2016. Auburn Mountainview beat Auburn 42-21.
Campbell Friend of Auburn Mountainview High School makes an interception before running back for a T.D. in a football game at Auburn Memorial Stadium, October 7, 2016. Auburn Mountainview beat Auburn 42-21.
Halfback Nate Johnson of Auburn runs out of room in a football game at Auburn Memorial Stadium, October 7, 2016. Auburn Mountainview beat Auburn 42-21.
Darius Hatcher of Auburn dropped more than one pass in a football game at Auburn Memorial Stadium, October 7, 2016. Auburn Mountainview beat Auburn 42-21.
Wide receiver Jared Currie of Auburn Mountainview High School makes a big gain after catching a short pass in a football game at Auburn Memorial Stadium, October 7, 2016. Auburn Mountainview beat Auburn 42-21.
Auburn Mountainview High School cheerleaders added jackets against the rain during a football game at Auburn Memorial Stadium, October 7, 2016.
Another bad snap by Auburn Mountainview High School in a football game at Auburn Memorial Stadium, October 7, 2016. Auburn Mountainview nonetheless beat Auburn 42-21.
Drew Davenport of Auburn Mountainview High School quarterbacked in the second half of a football game at Auburn Memorial Stadium, October 7, 2016. Auburn Mountainview beat Auburn 42-21.
Gavin Strojan of Auburn follows his blockers in a football game at Auburn Memorial Stadium, October 7, 2016. Auburn Mountainview beat Auburn 42-21.
