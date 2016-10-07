Kentwood hands Mount Rainier its first defeat, 34-0, in a game called after injuries

The Kentwood High School football team showed why it has never had a losing season in school history.
Mount Rainier’s possible dream season hit a big bump Friday as Kentwood controlled every facet of the game on its way to a 34-0 victory.
The game was called with 10 1/2 minutes left in the fourth quarter after injuries to two Mount Rainier players.
Kentwood (4-2; 4-0) handed the Rams (5-1; 3-1) their first loss and took sole possession of first place in the 4A North Puget Sound League Cascade division.
Running back Chavez Kalua-Fuimaono led the way for Kentwood. The stout 5-foot-10 tailback ran for touchdowns of eight and 39 yards, and the Conquerors had more than 150 yards on the ground.
Quarterback Colby Burton had four passes go for more than 20 yards, including touchdowns to Stephen Watson and Jacob Cronn.
Mount Rainier offensive lineman Austin Proctor went down with an apparent neck injury late in the third quarter. The senior had to be taken off the field in an ambulance after a 25-minute delay.
Shortly after, Mount Rainier wide receiver AJ Moen was also taken off in an ambulance. He was stretched off after he suffered an apparent neck injury.
4A NPSL
Kentlake 21, at Tahoma 3: Eddie Edwards scored two touchdowns, including a back-breaking 57-yarder with 5;07 remaining, and the Falcons remained in the hunt for a Cascade Division title with a win in Maple Valley.
Todd Beamer 20, at Jefferson 0: The Titans rolled up 234 rushing yards in earning the shutout victory at Federal Way’s Memorial Stadium.
Billy Vann finished with 57 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Beamer remained in a tie atop the Cascade Division with Auburn Mountainview.
At Enumclaw 27, Federal Way 15: Taylor Beaird’s two fourth-quarter touchdown runs erased a 15-14 fourth-quarter deficit, and the Hornets won an Olympic Division game at Pete’s Pool.
4A SPSL
At Curtis 20, Rogers 17: With a minute left, the Rams took their first lead and put the game in the hands of the Vikings’ sophomore quarterback Jordan Parker.
Parker drove his team to the Rogers 22 with a few complete passes and a 14-yard run by junior running back Sabian Bryant. Coach Chris Paulson called a timeout and discussed what passing play they would do next, but it was Parker who made the call to hand it off to Bryant. A few good blocks and a missed tackle sent Bryant 22 yards to the end zone and the Vikings’ first win of the season.
3A PCL
No. 9 Bonney Lake 36, at Wilson 0: The Panthers got a shutout victory, but might have lost something way more valuable to their season — running back Marcus Hamilton.
After having 79 total yards and two touchdowns in the first half, Hamilton went down after a run in the second half, and was carted off the field with a serious leg injury.
Kaiden Hammond passed for two scores, and Jason Day tallied two touchdown runs in the third quarter. Bonney Lake finished with 330 yards.
At Lakes 42, Spanaway Lake 8: Melvin Miller rushed for 166 yards, with 128 coming on two touchdown runs (53, 74), and the Lancers won easily at Harry E. Lang Stadium in Lakewood.
Miller’s second carry of the game was a 53-yard scoring scamper that gave the Lancers a quick 7-0 lead.
At No. 8 Lincoln 56, Mount Tahoma 8: Joey Sinclair threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns, and running backs Tristian Kwon and L.J. Lovelace added a pair of scores as the Abes won big at Lincoln Bowl.
3A SSC
At Gig Harbor 38, Shelton 21: Ben Hollenbeck passed for 153 yards, and rushed for a career-high 209 yards in his third start at quarterback, and the Tides cruised to a victory at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy.
Hollenbeck ripped off touchdown runs of 46 and 69 yards in the fourth quarter.
2A SPSL
Fife 22, at White River 7: Jackson Cooley and Xavier Preston each had a touchdown run in the third quarter, and the Trojans broke a 7-7 halftime tie to win in Buckley.
Preston finished with 85 yards on eight carries. His 27-yard scoring scamper near the end of the third quarter gave the Trojans a two-touchdown advantage.
Washington 21, at Foss 6: Xavier Alefoio caught six passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns, and added 37 rushing yards and another score as the Patriots stayed alive for a possible Mountain Division title with a victory at Mount Tahoma Stadium.
Washington forced six Foss turnovers.
At No. 8 Franklin Pierce 71, Evergreen 12: Willie Patterson had two long touchdown runs in the first quarter, and added a 14-yard scoring strike to Alex Bring as the Cardinals built a 29-0 lead and won in Parkland.
NONLEAGUE
No. 3 Squalicum 68, at Emerald Ridge 55: Two trips to Pierce County, two victories for the 3A Storm — this time getting a win at Sparks Stadium.
Quarterback Gage Hansen came off the bench for the Jaguars and accounted for six second-half touchdowns. He completed 17 of 18 passes for 266 yards in a losing effort.
Comments