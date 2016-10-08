Top-ranked Auburn Riverside falls short against West Valley (Yakima) in Linda Sheridan Volleyball Classic title

The Auburn Riverside High School volleyball team reached the championship match of the 56-team Linda Sheridan Volleyball Classic in Spokane for the second time in three years.
But West Valley of Yakima topped the top-ranked Ravens, 25-15, 25-19, to win the tournament for the second consecutive year on Saturday at Ferris High School.
“They are a very good team – that is one of the best teams in the state,” Auburn Riverside coach Chris Leverenz said. “I don’t’ think we played our best game, but that shouldn’t take anything away from West Valley because that is a great team.”
West Valley’s Jillian Berg finished with nine kills for the Rams, who improved to 24-0.
Calley Heilborn led Auburn Riverside with five kills and three digs.
It came one match after she had nine kills in Auburn Riverside’s 25-19, 25-18 win over third-ranked Mead in the semifinals.
Leverenz said she thought her team might have got so hyped to face Mead that it just didn’t have the same energy against West Valley.
“We turned it around pretty quickly after starting so slow in the first set,” Leverenz said. “But I just don’t think we were ready for that final match. We let up a little bit and we kind of talked about that.”
Clarice Buchanan had a team-high nine digs against West Valley.
Auburn Riverside won the tournament two years ago and reached the semifinals last year.
Mead won the tournament title four years ago.
“I just think this was good for us,” Leverenz said. “Just a good idea of how we need to play and where we need to be in November.”
Second-ranked Tahoma, which like Auburn Riverside competes in the 4A North Puget Sound League, placed seventh.
