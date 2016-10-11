Prep volleyball: Kiley Lewis leads Auburn Mountainview to sweep of Auburn

VOLLEYBALL
Top performer: Kiley Lewis, Auburn Mountainview
21 kills, 2 digs, 3 blocks — in 3-0 win over Auburn
Auburn Mountainview 3, Auburn 0: The Lions slayed the Trojans in a win that had Kiley Lewis putting on a show that left Auburn unable to mount sufficient momentum to win a set.
Lewis, a Boise State commit, had 21 kills, two digs, and three blocks in an all-around top notch performance that led Auburn Mountainview to win out in a well-earned victory.
Enumclaw 3, Federal Way 0: Lauren Hanson had match-high 17 kills as the Hornets shut out the Eagles.
Also putting up impressive stats for Enumclaw were Lauren Norton with 19 digs, Dainka Seabrands with 10 digs and Emily Miller with 24 assists.
Auburn Riverside 3, Decatur 0: The Ravens earned a decisive victory over the Gators, winning in solid straight sets 25-4, 25-6, and 25-11, after coming off a loss in the title match of the Linda Sheridan Volleyball Classic on Saturday.
Calley Heilborn and Ciera Zimmerman led Auburn Riverside in kills (Heilborn had six, Zimmerman had four). Leading the team in serving was Anna Maracich who finished with an impressive nine aces.
Charles Wright Academy 3, Seattle Christian 0: The Tarriers shut out the Warriors in a performance led by Charles Wright’s Abbie Jackson who helped led the team to a 25-20, 25-20, 25-10 victory over Seattle Christian.
Jackson led the team, getting an impressive 18 kills as well as putting up six aces. Alli Knowles also put up 25 assists in the win.
Tahoma 3, Mount Rainer 0: In a tough-fought match that saw the Rams make a last attempt at a comeback in the third set, the Bears shut out the team from Mount Rainier winning 25-17, 25-11, 25-20.
Tahoma put up an all around solid team performance, being led by Sophia Meyers (seven kills) and Maddie Burdulis (12 assists).
