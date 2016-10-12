Prep volleyball: Puyallup continues surge, beats Bellarmine Prep, 3-1

Top performer: Hannah Pukis, Bellarmine Prep
26 assists, 24 digs, 10 kills, 3 aces — in 3-1 loss to Puyallup
Puyallup 3, Bellarmine Prep 1: Hannah Pukis put forth a strong effort in her three ace, 24 dig, 10 kill and 26 assist performance against the Vikings on Monday.
It just wasn’t enough against surging Puyallup.
The Vikings snagged a rare win away from the Lions after they forced a fourth game in the match. However, Tot Utley’s 11 kills and 15 digs helped lead Puyallup to win that decisive fourth game and the match.
Puyallup, ranked eighth in the most recent Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association poll, won its second straight match since a 3-2 loss to defending 4A champion Curtis.
Fifth-ranked Bellarmine’s McKenzie Schwan also had four aces, 17 kills, and 19 digs.
North Thurston 3, Central Kitsap 2: In a very close matchup between the Rams and Cougars, it was North Thurston’s Olivia Fairchild’s 19 kills, and nine blocks that really helped seal the deal.
Capital 3, Yelm 1: The Cougars’ Elise Meath finished her night with 32 digs and went 8-for-8 serving to help quell the Tornados and earn the road victory.
Orting 3, River Ridge 1: Tatum Tripp had 13 assists, three aces and five kills while Marin Sasaki finished with six kills, five aces and 23 digs. Both players came up big for the Cardinals win at home against the Hawks.
Tumwater 3, Black Hills 0: The T-Birds continue their undefeated season by earning another victory on the road behind Gonzaga commit Kennedy Croft’s 14 kills, two aces and 16 digs, and Maddie Pilon’s 31 assists and two aces.
Emerald Ridge 3, Sumner 0: Jaydn Mullen went all out for the Jaguars to give them the edge as she compiled 27 assists, 12 digs, and three blocks in the win over the Spartans.
The Jaguars have won four straight 4A SPSL matches since starting the season 0-6. They are tied atop the league standings alongside Puyallup.
