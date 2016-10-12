Prep girls soccer: Jaylyn Jenkins nets game-winning goal as Tahoma hands Kentridge its first loss

Top performer: Emily Walsh, Wilson
Scored 4 goals — in 9-0 win over Mount Tahoma
Tahoma 3, Kentridge 2: The Bears handed the Chargers their first loss of the season.
Jaylyn Jennkins scored the game-winning goal in the 75th minute off an assist from Laura Pierson to lift Tahoma.
Jenkins had helped tie the match in the 35th minute, hitting Campbell Neste for a goal to make it 2-2.
UW commit Olivia van der Jagt tied the match for Kentridge in the 25th minute before Grace Klinkenberg put the Chargers ahead, 2-1, in the 30th before Jenkins rallied Tahoma back.
The win allowed Tahoma (6-3-0) to inch closer to the top of the 4A NPSL Cascade standings. The only previous blemishes for Kentridge (7-1-2) were ties against Skyline and Kennedy Catholic.
Wilson 9, Mount Tahoma 0: Emily Walsh of the Rams nearly scored half of her teams goals on Monday as she netted four of the nine.
Coming in succession, Walsh scored in the 30th, 55th, 65th and the final goal of the match in the 72nd minute.
Doing her part in the victory was goalkeeper Olivia Swenson, coming up with two saves in the match to preserve the shutout.
Federal Way 3, Thomas Jefferson 2: The Raiders made a valiant effort to come back in the second half with goals scored by Hailey Still in the 51st and 78th minute of the match.
However, the Eagles’ three first half goals were too much to overcome as they held on for the victory.
Central Kitsap 3, North Thurston 1: Lauren Hudson’s two goals for the Cougars in the 32nd minute and the 78th minute was all the difference they needed to win.
White River 3, Franklin Pierce 1: The Hornets’ Annabelle Hall earned a goal and an assist on the night as they downed the Cardinals at home.
Steilacoom 3, Eatonville 0: The Sentinels escaped on the road from the Cruisers with goals from Tatyana Johnson, Megan Todar and Taylor Crawford.
Gig Harbor 7, Capital 0: A two goal performance from Leahi Manthei, Alyssa Gray and supportive play from Carolyn Merrick were what the Tides needed to continue their undefeated season.
Kentwood 0, Kennedy Catholic 0: In a stalemate matchup between the Lancers and the Conquerors, it was the goal keepers in Jaclyn Seifert (Kennedy) and Hannah Roberts (Kentwood) that shined.
preps@thenewstribune.com
Comments