Prep roundup: Cooper Franklin leads White River golf team over Foss

Boys Golf
Top performer: Cooper Franklin, White River
Shot an even-par 35 — in 49-11 win over Foss.
White River 49, Foss 11: Cooper Franklin’s even-par 35 performance helped down the Falcons, while earning him his fifth medalist distinction of the year.
Lakes 58, Mount Tahoma 14: Tyler Wicke’s four-over-par 39 round for the Lancers was more than enough to defeat the T-Birds at Meadow Park.
Bonney Lake 54, Lincoln 13: Panther teammates Rayce Spoor and Eric Hughes shared the medalist title as their six-over-par 42 day at Allenmore sealed the win.
Boys Tennis
Top performer: Blake Wilcox, Stadium
Won 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles match — in 5-0 win over Bonney Lake.
Stadium 5, Bonney Lake 0: There is shutting down your opponent, and then there is what Stadium did on the tennis court Tuesday..
The Tigers boys tennis team has been perfect in league play and they continued that trend by not only having Blake Wilcox and Garrett Merz defeat their opponents in straight sets, but even the doubles team of Murphy/Neil didn’t drop a set.
The Tigers gave up seven sets in the entire match against the Panthers.
Bellarmine 5, Graham-Kapowsin 0: Kane Vu and Bennett Morrison dropped only one set between both of them as the Lions defeated the Eagles.
Emerald Ridge 3, South Kitsap 2: After splitting the singles matches, the Jaguars’ doubles teams was able to snag the victory after the team of Yi and Kwon came back after losing the first set 5-7 to win 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.
Puyallup 3, Curtis 2: Both Jonathan Carlson and Tony Jacinto won their matches for Curtis, but Puyallup's’ doubles teams swept the final three matches to take home victory.
Girls Golf
Top Performer: Emma Johnson, Bethel
Shot a 7-over-par 44 — in 73-37 win over Spanaway Lake
Bethel 73, Spanaway Lake 37: Emma Johnson is a force on the links as she led the Braves to their ninth win on the season, downing the Sentinels. In the process, Johnson won her 10th medalist distinction of the year, earning the title in every match she has played this year.
Lakes 68, Mount Tahoma 6: Lila Ridge came to play in her match against the T-Birds and it shows as she earned the medalist distinction for the eighth time this year.
Bonney Lake 60, Lincoln 10: The Panthers’ Gabby Jones put in a 18-over-par 55 to help take the victory over the visiting Abes.
Steilacoom 9, River Ridge 1: Despite a low scoring matchup, the Sentinels’ Isabella Byers earned her fourth medalist distinction on the year with a 28-over-par 64 performance at the Home Course.
Girls Swimming
Top performers: Taylor Kabacy, Kaycee Simpson and Ashlea Liljar, Stadium
Kabacy and Simpson made state qualifying time in the 200 IM, while Liljar qualified in the 100 breast — in 130-56 win over Wilson
Stadium 130, Wilson 56: Kaycee Simpson and Taylor Kabacy both qualified for the 200 IM event in the state finals in their meet against the Rams.
The pair of Tigers finished first and second respectively, with Simpson at 2:13.55 and Kabacy .13 seconds after. Also qualifying for the Tigers was Ashlea Liljar in the 100 breast event, as her time of 1:08.20 earned her a spot at the King County Aquatic Center.
Lindbergh 108, Steilacoom 83: Despite not coming home with the win, the Sentinels’ Emily Forbes came home with a state qualifying time of 57.39 in the 100 meter freestyle.
