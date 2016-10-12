High School Sports

October 12, 2016 5:30 PM

Week 7: AP high school football rankings

Staff report

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.

CLASS 4A

1. Camas, 9 votes (6-0)

2. Richland (6-0)

3. Sumner (6-0)

4. Chiawana (6-0)

5. Skyline (5-1)

6. Graham-Kapowsin (5-1)

7. Lake Stevens (6-0)

8. Gonzaga Prep (4-2)

9. Woodinville (6-0)

10. Monroe (6-0)

CLASS 3A

1. Eastside Catholic, 9 (6-0)

2. O’Dea (6-0)

3. Squalicum (6-0)

4. Ferndale (6-0)

5. Peninsula (6-0)

6. Lincoln (5-1)

7. Kamiakin (4-2)

8. Bellevue* (2-1)

9. Bonney Lake (5-1)

10. Garfield (6-0)

*Banned from postseason play in 2016 and 2017

CLASS 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy, 10 (6-0)

2. Tumwater, 1 (5-1)

3. River Ridge (6-0)

3 (tie). Ellensburg (5-1)

5. Prosser (5-1)

6. Lynden (5-1)

7. North Kitsap (5-1)

8. W.F. West (6-0)

9. Liberty of Issaquah (6-0)

10. Burlington-Edison (5-1)

CLASS 1A

1. Royal, 11 (6-0)

2. Connell (6-0)

3. Mount Baker (6-0)

4. Montesano (6-0)

5. Okanogan (6-0)

6. Cascade Christian (6-0)

7. Zillah (5-1)

8. LaCenter (5-1)

9. King’s (4-2)

10. La Salle (6-0)

CLASS 2B

1. Napavine, 9 (6-0)

2. Northwest Christian of Colbert (6-0)

3. Liberty of Spangle (6-0)

4. Toledo (6-0)

5. LaConner (5-0)

6. Asotin (5-1)

7. Adna (4-2)

8. Lake Roosevelt (5-0)

9. Rainier (5-1)

10. Dayton (5-1)

CLASS 1B

1. Lummi, 9 (6-0)

2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (6-0)

3. Neah Bay (5-1)

4. Odessa-Harrington (5-0)

5. Tacoma Baptist (6-0)

