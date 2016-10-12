Week 7: AP high school football rankings

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.
CLASS 4A
1. Camas, 9 votes (6-0)
2. Richland (6-0)
3. Sumner (6-0)
4. Chiawana (6-0)
5. Skyline (5-1)
6. Graham-Kapowsin (5-1)
7. Lake Stevens (6-0)
8. Gonzaga Prep (4-2)
9. Woodinville (6-0)
10. Monroe (6-0)
CLASS 3A
1. Eastside Catholic, 9 (6-0)
2. O’Dea (6-0)
3. Squalicum (6-0)
4. Ferndale (6-0)
5. Peninsula (6-0)
6. Lincoln (5-1)
7. Kamiakin (4-2)
8. Bellevue* (2-1)
9. Bonney Lake (5-1)
10. Garfield (6-0)
*Banned from postseason play in 2016 and 2017
CLASS 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy, 10 (6-0)
2. Tumwater, 1 (5-1)
3. River Ridge (6-0)
3 (tie). Ellensburg (5-1)
5. Prosser (5-1)
6. Lynden (5-1)
7. North Kitsap (5-1)
8. W.F. West (6-0)
9. Liberty of Issaquah (6-0)
10. Burlington-Edison (5-1)
CLASS 1A
1. Royal, 11 (6-0)
2. Connell (6-0)
3. Mount Baker (6-0)
4. Montesano (6-0)
5. Okanogan (6-0)
6. Cascade Christian (6-0)
7. Zillah (5-1)
8. LaCenter (5-1)
9. King’s (4-2)
10. La Salle (6-0)
CLASS 2B
1. Napavine, 9 (6-0)
2. Northwest Christian of Colbert (6-0)
3. Liberty of Spangle (6-0)
4. Toledo (6-0)
5. LaConner (5-0)
6. Asotin (5-1)
7. Adna (4-2)
8. Lake Roosevelt (5-0)
9. Rainier (5-1)
10. Dayton (5-1)
CLASS 1B
1. Lummi, 9 (6-0)
2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (6-0)
3. Neah Bay (5-1)
4. Odessa-Harrington (5-0)
5. Tacoma Baptist (6-0)
