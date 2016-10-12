Prep roundup: In tennis, Zaylan Jacobsen leads the way for Sumner

BOYS TENNIS
Top performer: Zaylan Jacobsen, Sumner.
Won 6-1, 6-0 against South Kitsap.
Puyallup 5, Rogers 0: The Vikings dominated Rogers, losing only a single set on Wednesday.
The one set that Rogers won was in number one doubles, where the team of Goelzer/Goebels took the first set, but couldn’t hang on when the Puyallup team of Near/Zylstra bounced back for a second-set tiebreaker win.
Sumner 5, South Kitsap 0: The Spartans shut out the Wolves, led by number one singles player Zaylan Jacobsen. Jacobsen won his match, 6-1, 6-0.
South Kitsap took all three of the doubles matches to three sets, but couldn’t pick up a match victory.
Lakes 3, Mount Tahoma 2: The Lancers won out over the T-Birds, with the teams splitting singles and doubles.
Mount Tahoma won both singles matches, but Lakes won all three doubles matches, with all of Lakes doubles teams holding their opponents to no more than one victorious game in each set.
VOLLEYBALL
Top performer: Kiley Lewis, Auburn Mountainview.
22 kills, 3 digs, 3 blocks, 6 aces.
Kentridge 3, Kentlake 0: The Chargers were victorious, with Katelyn Wick leading the team with eight kills.
Morgan Colston and Emma Agostini got eight kills apiece for Kentlake, but their team was not able to break 20 points in any of the sets.
Loryn Timian and Emilia Seamen had four aces each for Kentridge.
Auburn Mountainview 3, Decatur 0: The Lions rolled, 25-7, 25-10, 25-15.
Auburn Mountainview’s Kiley Lewis had 22 kills, three digs, three blocks and six aces. Teammate Casey Davenport contributed 31 assists.
Auburn 3, Todd Beamer 1: The Trojans came back from a first-set loss to take the next three sets.
Celine Luilanaga had a team-high 30 assists for Auburn.
BOYS GOLF
Top performers: Kidder McKee and Jared Beal, Enumclaw.
Shot a 1-under-par 34 at Auburn Golf Course.
4A NPSL Olympic Division Tournament: In the second division tournament, the Enumclaw Hornets won with a team score of 233.
Kidder McKee and Jared Beal both shot 1-under 34 for Enumclaw in the eight-team event.
Coming in second were the Auburn Riverside Ravens (241) while the Auburn Mountainview Lions (243) were third.
Comments