High School Sports

October 13, 2016 10:45 PM

Week 6 play call of the week: Sumner’s Tre Weed turns 300 46 Sugar into go-ahead TD in win over Olympia

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

SUMNER 21, OLYMPIA 16

Play: 300 46 Sugar

Set: Twins Left

Down and distance: 2nd-and-5 and the Olympia 35

Time remaining: 2:31 in the third quarter

Score at the time: Olympia, 9-7

What happened: Sumner just needed some sort of offense after being shut out in the first half. And since Olympia was keying so hard on UW commit Connor Wedington, especially after he just got the Spartans on the scoreboard with a 37-yard touchdown run, Sumner dialed Tre Weed’s number on a screen pass. He weaved across the field and dove for the left pylon for the go-ahead touchdown as Sumner took a 14-9 lead and never looked back after that to hand Olympia its first loss. The play was designed to get pressure out of the box to set up some easier runs later in the drive. Weed played predominately receiver last year before switching to running back to form a 1-2 punch with Wedington.

Online video: Watch the highlight at thenewstribune.com.

TJ Cotterill: tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Graham-Kapowsin's Foster Sarell presented as US Army All-American in school ceremony

View more video

Sports Videos