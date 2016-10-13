One last goal-line stand lifts Titans to 4A NPSL Olympic lead

Auburn Mountainview running back Bitner Wilson stiff-armed one defender to the ground at the 5 before his feet were wrapped up. He lunged for the goal line.
But the 5-foot-10, 220-pound senior fumbled it just short of the plane on fourth-and-goal with 20 seconds remaining, and Todd Beamer’s Alexx Schmidt jumped on it to secure the Titans’ 10-3 victory on a soggy Thursday night at Federal Way Memorial Stadium.
The victory gives Beamer (5-1) sole possession of first place in the 4A North Puget Sound League Olympic division.
“He’s a tough player man,” said Beamer’s Lincoln Mitchell-Liulama, who finally brought Wilson to the turf. “You have to hit him low. He’s a big man.”
Auburn Mountainview (4-3) got inside the 10 three times in the game, including that last possession, but never scored a touchdown.
“They are big and physical and they were able to match us up front,” Auburn Mountainview coach Jared Gervais said. “It comes down to execution and not executing things the way we needed to, especially in the red zone.”
The Lions had first-and-goal at the Beamer 9 on its final drive after a Beamer pass interference penalty wiped away an interception.
On third-and-goal from the 7, Lions quarterback Talan Alfrey ran three yards before being crunched out of bounds by Schmidt and Kuma Scanlan. But because it was a dead-ball penalty, AMV got half the distance to the goal to the 4. And no first down.
Alfrey was shaken up, so he wasn’t on the field for the final play.
Beamer’s defense got the final stop, despite Wilson’s best effort. Wilson had 26 carries for 140 yards.
“It’s a blessing,” said Schmidt, who said he is from Hawaii and had never before played a game in a rain-drenched game like Thursday. “That’s a good offense. But we wanted it more.”
Beamer is allowing just 12.3 points per game this season — best in the 4A NPSL — and has allowed 10 total points its past three games combined after shutting out Jefferson last week.
“It feels pretty good to have the shutout and three points this week,” Beamer coach Darren McKay said. “We just need to put some points together offensively.”
All of Beamer’s 10 points came off Auburn Mountainview turnovers.
The first was a game-tying 36-yard field goal from Dylan Alley in the first quarter after Jayshayn Ware’s interception and big return to the AMV 19.
Beamer took the lead in the third quarter when Alfrey mishandled a Beamer punt and Schmidt had the first of his two fumble recoveries.
Billy Vann scored on a five-yard run five plays later.
“A mistake here and there, a couple things we’d like to have back — that’s the way the games go sometimes,” Gervais said.
