October 13, 2016 11:20 PM

Week 7: South Sound high school football schedule

By TJ Cotterill

THURSDAY’S GAMES

4A NPSL CASCADE

Kentlake (5-1) vs. Hazen (2-4), at Renton Memorial Stadium

Mount Rainier (5-1) vs. Kentridge (0-6), at French Field

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Auburn Mountainview (4-2) vs. Todd Beamer (5-1), at Federal Way Memorial Stadium

FRIDAY’S GAMES

4A NPSL CASCADE

Kentwood (4-2) vs. Kent-Meridian (1-5), at French Field

Kennedy Catholic (5-1) at Tahoma (1-5)

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Enumclaw (3-3) vs. Auburn Riverside (3-3), at Auburn Memorial Stadium

Thomas Jefferson (1-5) vs. Decatur (0-6), at Federal Way Memorial Stadium

4A SPSL

Sumner (6-0) at Bellarmine Prep (5-1)

Graham-Kapowsin (5-1) vs. Olympia (5-1), at Ingersoll Stadium

South Kitsap (0-6) vs. Rogers (0-6), at Sparks Stadium

Puyallup (3-3) vs. Marysville-Pilchuck (2-4), at Quil Ceda Stadium

3A PCL

Bethel (2-4) vs. Mt. Tahoma (2-4), at Mt. Tahoma Stadium

Lakes (3-3) vs. Bonney Lake (5-1), at Sunset Chev Stadium

Lincoln (5-1) vs. Spanaway Lake (0-6), at Art Crate Field

Wilson (3-3) vs. Stadium (4-2), at Stadium Bowl

3A SSC

Central Kitsap (2-4) vs. Peninsula (6-0), at Roy Anderson Field

North Thurston (1-5) at Shelton (2-4)

Gig Harbor (4-2) vs. Timberline (4-2), at South Sound Stadium

Capital (3-3) at Yelm (4-2)

2A SPSL MOUNTAIN

Fife (5-1) vs. Evergreen of Seattle (0-6), at Highline Memorial Stadium

Franklin Pierce (5-1) at Foster (3-3)

Lindbergh (4-2) vs. Washington (5-1), at Franklin Pierce Stadium

Foss (1-5) at White River (1-5)

2A SPSL SOUND

Eatonville (4-2) at Cedarcrest (3-3)

River Ridge (6-0) vs. Clover Park (0-6), at Harry Lang Stadium

Highline (1-5) at Steilacoom (4-2)

Orting (3-3) vs. Renton (2-4), at Renton Memorial Stadium

2A EVERGREEN

Aberdeen (2-4) vs. Tumwater (5-1), at Tumwater District Stadium

Centralia (2-4) at Rochester (0-6)

Black Hills (4-2) at W.F. West (6-0)

1A NISQUALLY

Cascade Christian (6-0) at Charles Wright (3-4)

Klahowya (4-2) vs. Port Townsend (4-2), at Port Townsend Memorial

Chimacum (1-5) at Vashon Island (0-6)

2B PACIFIC MOUNTAIN

Life Christian (1-4) at Rainier (5-1)

Adna (4-2) at Chief Leschi (1-5)

SATURDAY’S GAMES

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Auburn (5-1) vs. Federal Way (3-3), at Federal Way Memorial Stadium

4A SPSL

Curtis (1-5) vs. Emerald Ridge (2-4), at Sparks Stadium

1A NISQUALLY

Coupeville (2-3) at Bellevue Christian (1-5)

1B SEATAC

1 p.m.: Tacoma Baptist (6-0) vs. Seattle Lutheran (3-2), at West Seattle Stadium

5 p.m.: Quilcene (4-1) vs. Evergreen Lutheran (1-4), at Franklin Pierce Stadium

