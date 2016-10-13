Prep roundup: Leah Manthei completes the hat trick in an 8-0 Gig Harbor soccer victory over Peninsula

GIRLS SOCCER
Top performer: Leahi Manthei, Gig Harbor
3 goals, 1 assist against Peninsula
Stadium 4, Bonney Lake 4: The Panthers visited a stormy Stadium Bowl, where they and the Tigers played a back-and forth battle of speed and offensive prowess on Thursday.
Kaylee Coatney scored two goals for Bonney Lake.
Stadium’s Kate Nelson and Avery Ahearn combined for 13 saves, while Bonney Lake’s Jamie Flynn had 15 saves.
Emerald Ridge 3, Rogers 1: Carlee Stueckle led the Jaguars with two goals, one on a penalty kick in the 13th minute.
Emerald Ridge’s Tyra Henderson scored in the second minute and Stueckle scored again in the 34th. Anna Watsek assisted on both goals.
Gig Harbor 8, Peninsula 0: The Tides overwhelmed the Seahawks with relentless offense.
Leahi Manthei scored three times, and assisted on Paige Tullis’ goal, which opening the scoring in the ninth minute.
Gig Harbor scored three times in the first half and and five times after intermission.
Keeper Auna Havens had three saves in the shutout.
Auburn Riverside 2, Jefferson 0: The Ravens shut down the Raiders, with keeper Katelyn Brown getting the shutout.
Mckenna Boulet scored unassisted in the 34th minute and Talia Sumuelson scored in the 46th minute off an assist from Natalie Lake.
VOLLEYBALL
Top performer: McKenzie Schwan, Bellarmine Prep
13 kills, 14 digs, six aces against Olympia
Bellarmine Prep 3, Olympia 0: The Lions rolled to victory in straight sets over the Bears on Thursday night.
Bellarmine’s McKenzie Schwan had 13 kills, 14 digs and six aces. Lauren Wilson kept plays alive for the Lions, racking up 21 digs.
The Lions improved to 4-1 in league play.
Graham-Kapowsin 3, South Kitsap 1: The Eagles soared passed the Wolves in four sets.
Mariah Senato won points for the Eagles, racking up 17 kills. Raedyn Goudreau did a nice job of setting up teammates, dishing out 19 assists.
The Eagles are 3-2 in league play.
Capital 3, Shelton 0: The Cougars picked up a win over the Hillclimbers in three sets.
Shelton showed grit, extending the third set before losing 32-30. Maia Nichols picked up 12 kills and 19 digs.
The Cougars remain in second place in league at 10-2.
Gig Harbor 3, North Thurston 0: The Tides got the best of the Rams in three sets.
Selena Dutton was true to the date, picking up 13 kills and 13 digs on Oct. 13. Rachel Howard had eight kills, as well as a pair of aces and blocks for the Tides.
Gig Harbor stayed undefeated in league at 12-0.
Annie Wright 3, Overlake 2: Annika Cederstrand led the Gators to a five-set victory over the Owls.
Cederstrand had 20 kills and 14 digs. Abby Turner came up with 14 kills, as well as 18 digs. Britnie Casillas was setting up her teammates all night long, racking up 38 assists. Casillas had 15 digs.
Cascade Christian 3, Charles Wright 2: Abbie Jackson led the Cougars to a five-set win.
Jackson had 33 kills. Alli Knowles hooked up teammates with 38 assists, and had seven digs.
FOOTBALL
Todd Beamer 10, Auburn Mountainview 3: The Titans edged the Lions in a game that saw both teams struggle to score.
The victory improved Todd Beamer’s record to 6-1, good for the No. 1 spot in the 4A NPSL Olympic.
Lions’ running back Bitner Wilsonhad 11 carries for 83 yards in the first half , compared with Beamer’s 64 yards of total first-half offense.
Kentlake 7, Hazen 2: The Falcons won over the Highlanders, with the touchdown coming on a 14-yard pass from Justin Peterson to Brian Dye.
BOYS TENNIS
Top performer: Justin Ong, Olympia
Won 6-0, 6-0 in number one singles against Graham-Kapowsin
Olympia 5, Graham-Kapowsin 0: The Bears blanked the Eagles on Thursday.
Olympia lost only 11 games. The Williams/Bradshaw team won, 6-0, 6-0, in number one doubles.
Comments