October 14, 2016 5:01 PM

Week 7 high school football scores

Staff report

News Tribune previews: Five things to watch | High school football games to watch, predictions | No defense has solved Graham-Kapowsin’s Foster Sarell yet, but Olympia’s will be latest to try | Disruptive Caleb Davis leads Bonney Lake’s dominant ‘Black Swarm’ defense | Week 6 play call of the week

Olympian previews: Five things to watch | No defense has solved Graham-Kapowsin’s Foster Sarell yet, but Olympia’s will be latest to try

High school football roundup: News Tribune Sports | Olympian Sports

FRIDAY’S SCORES

4A NPSL CASCADE

Kentwood vs. Kent-Meridian

Kennedy Catholic at Tahoma

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Enumclaw vs. Auburn Riverside

Thomas Jefferson vs. Decatur

4A SPSL

Sumner at Bellarmine Prep

Graham-Kapowsin vs. Olympia

South Kitsap vs. Rogers

Puyallup vs. Marysville-Pilchuck

3A PCL

Bethel vs. Mt. Tahoma

Lakes vs. Bonney Lake

Lincoln vs. Spanaway Lake

Wilson vs. Stadium

3A SSC

Central Kitsap vs. Peninsula

North Thurston at Shelton, ppd

Gig Harbor vs. Timberline

Capital at Yelm

2A SPSL MOUNTAIN

Fife vs. Evergreen of Seattle

Franklin Pierce at Foster

Lindbergh vs. Washington

Foss at White River

2A SPSL SOUND

Eatonville at Cedarcrest

River Ridge vs. Clover Park

Highline at Steilacoom

Orting vs. Renton

2A EVERGREEN

Aberdeen vs. Tumwater

Centralia at Rochester

Black Hills at W.F. West

1A NISQUALLY

Cascade Christian at Charles Wright

Klahowya vs. Port Townsend

Chimacum at Vashon Island, ppd, (5 p.m., Mon.)

2B PACIFIC MOUNTAIN

Life Christian at Rainier

Adna def. Chief Leschi by forfeit

1A EVCO

Elma at Tenino

Live Blog Prep Football Week 7
THURSDAY’S RESULTS

4A NPSL CASCADE

Kentlake 7, Hazen 2

Mount Rainier 55, Kentridge 12

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Todd Beamer 10, Auburn Mountainview 3, | Story

SATURDAY’S GAMES

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Auburn vs. Federal Way , at Federal Way Memorial Stadium

4A SPSL

Curtis vs. Emerald Ridge , at Sparks Stadium

1A NISQUALLY

Coupeville at Bellevue Christian

1B SEATAC

1 p.m.: Tacoma Baptist vs. Seattle Lutheran , at West Seattle Stadium

5 p.m.: Quilcene (4-1) vs. Evergreen Lutheran , at Franklin Pierce Stadium

