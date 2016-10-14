Sumner beats Bellarmine in a mud bowl

Connor Wedington of Sumner High School forces Matthew Money of Bellarmine Prep to loose the wet football in a very rainy football game at Bellarmine, October 14, 2016. Sumner beat Bellarmine 21-3.
Peter Haley
phaley@thenewstribune.com
Nick Phillips of Sumner High School barely gets off a punt as Mason Lawrence of Bellarmine Prep arrives in a very rainy football game at Bellarmine, October 14, 2016. Sumner beat Bellarmine 21-3.
Tre Weed of Sumner High School has steps over Thomas Czarshay of Bellarmine Prep and catches a long bomb for a touchdown in a very rainy football game at Bellarmine, October 14, 2016. Sumner beat Bellarmine 21-3.
Connor Wedington of Sumner High School cuts right in a very rainy football game at Bellarmine, October 14, 2016. Sumner beat Bellarmine 21-3.
Neither Tyson Rainwater of Sumner High School nor Kofi Goseer of Bellarmine Prep come down with the ball in a very rainy football game at Bellarmine, October 14, 2016. Sumner beat Bellarmine 21-3.
Skyler Sandretsky of Sumner High School returns an interception in a very rainy football game at Bellarmine, October 14, 2016. Sumner beat Bellarmine 21-3.
Matthew Money of Bellarmine Prep is brought down in a very rainy football game at Bellarmine, October 14, 2016. Sumner beat Bellarmine 21-3.
Thomas Czarshay of Bellarmine Prep heads down field in a very rainy football game at Bellarmine, October 14, 2016. Sumner beat Bellarmine 21-3.
The Sumner High School cheer squad copes with heavy rain at a football game at Bellarmine, October 14, 2016. Sumner beat Bellarmine 21-3.
Luke Ross of Sumner High School throws in a very rainy football game at Bellarmine, October 14, 2016. Sumner beat Bellarmine 21-3.
Matthew Money of Bellarmine Prep goes down without his helmet in a very rainy football game at Bellarmine, October 14, 2016. Sumner beat Bellarmine 21-3.
Christian Moore of Bellarmine Prep finds a receiver in a very rainy football game at Bellarmine, October 14, 2016. Sumner beat Bellarmine 21-3.
Matthew Money of Bellarmine Prep barely keeps his footing before pitching back to quarterback Christian Moore in a very rainy football game at Bellarmine, October 14, 2016. The play finished with Moore throwing an interception.
Connor Wedington of Sumner High School is stopped by Joseph Lance of Bellarmine Prep in a very rainy football game at Bellarmine, October 14, 2016. Sumner beat Bellarmine 21-3.
Christian Brown of Bellarmine Prep snags a pass in a very rainy football game at Bellarmine, October 14, 2016. Sumner beat Bellarmine 21-3.
