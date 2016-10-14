Panthers defense bends, doesn’t break in 14-7 win over Lancers

After entering the week as the top defensive unit in the 3A Pierce County League, co-league leader Bonney Lake proved it was just that in its 14-7 win over Lakes on Friday night.
Twice Lakes drove deep into Bonney Lake’s territory in the second half, and twice it was Panthers linebacker Riley Teed who spiked those scoring chances.
Trailing by one score with three minutes left in the game, Lakes backup quarterback Cody Roe drove his team to the Panthers’ 3-yard line.
After stalling a play, Roe try to connect with running back Melvin Miller over the middle, but a hit forced the ball to be tipped into the waiting arms of Teed.
“I saw the running back coming out, and that was my job so I went to cover him,” Teed said. “Next thing I know, the ball is in my hands and I took off with it.”
Running back Jason Day (19 carries for 114 yards) moved Bonney Lake away from their own end zone and to midfield before the Panthers gave the ball back to Lakes for one last drive.
“I just saw that they moved everybody up to the B and C gaps, so nobody was up the middle,” said Day. “I just bounced it, cut it right up the middle and the blockers did the rest.”
That drive ended after Teed and Day hammered Dedrian Milligan, forcing the Lancers receiver to drop the fourth-and-2 pass from Roe with 14 seconds left. That play gave Bonney Lake a 14-7 win over Lakes (3-4, 3-2).
“They bend and they don’t break. We had two huge stops down in the end zone,” said Bonney Lake coach Jason Silbaugh about Teed’s performance Friday night at Sunset Chev Stadium. “God, they just have a lot of heart on defense. It’s awesome to watch them play.”
Teed finished with three interceptions, with two of them coming inside the five yard line, as the Panthers kept Lakes out of the end zone after the Lancers scored on their second play of the game — a 60-yard scamper by Melvin Miller (20 carries for game-high 133 yards).
“Down in the red zone, we stopped them. We stopped them good,” Teed said.
Bonney Lake (6-1, 5-0) will travel to Lincoln (6-1, 5-0) to take on the Abes at the Lincoln Bowl next Friday in what should decide the 3A PCL league championship.
Late in the first a scary scene took place as Lakes starting quarterback Jaylen Antoine was taken off the field on a board and cart, and taken to a local hospital after a nasty collision with two Bonney Lake defenders.
On first down at midfield, Antoine held onto the ball on an option and ran down the Lakes’ sideline for an 11-yard gain.
As he closed the in the first down, Antoine dove for the marker at the same time both of the Panthers defenders dove low on the play. One of Bonney Lake’s defenders’ shoulder smacked into Antoine’s helmet, knocking the junior quarterback out for several minutes.
“Both guys were going low, and he (Antoine) was hit in the head,” said Lakes coach Dave Miller. “He was going down to protect himself — sliding feet-first, and he got a good shot to the head. It wasn’t a dirty hit, it just kind of happened.”
At halftime, Lakes was given good news on Antoine’s condition as the quarterback was conscious at the hospital and showed signs of memory, all pointing to a potential return over the next two weeks.
“We were worried a little bit about his neck and stuff, but he’s fine. Thank God he’s going to be fine,” Miller said.
Kevin Manning: 253-256-7042, @herald_kmanning
Comments