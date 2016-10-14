Prep roundup: Jakob Holbrook leads Tumwater’s running game in a lopsided victory over Aberdeen

FOOTBALL
Lincoln 35, Spanaway Lake 10: The Lancers beat the Sentinels for their sixth consecutive win, shutting out their opponents in the second half Friday night.
The game was close going into the second half, with Spanaway down 14-10. However, three unanswered scores by Lincoln silenced the Lancers. Two of the touchdowns came from quarterback Joey Sinclair.
Sinclair was 7 of 12 passing for 92 yards while throwing for the pair of touchdowns Sinclair rushed for 42 yards and a first-half touchdown.
Lincoln’s Tristian Kwon ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.
Kentwood 20, Kent-Meridian 14: Jacob Cronn scored on a 37-yard pass from Justin Seiber to break a tie and give Kentwood the victory.
This came after a 102-yard touchdown return by Kent-Meridian’s Jason McConico, who made the interception in his team’s end zone.
Tumwater 70, Aberdeen 14: The Thunderbirds used six running backs to score touchdowns.
Tumwater’s Jakob Holbrook ran for 84 yards and two touchdowns on six carries, while Keson Waller had 84 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries, and Rico Spiegner had 53 yards and two touchdowns on three carries — and scored a two-point conversion.
Aberdeen’s Kylan Touch had a 68-yard touchdown run while playing quarterback and scored on a 39-yard interception return while on defense.
The Thunderbirds play for the Pioneer Bowl next Friday against Black Hills.
Bethel 19, Mount Tahoma 16: The Braves eked out a victory despite failing on two attempts at two-point conversions.
Mount Tahoma’s Maleke Pate twice ran in two-point conversions.
