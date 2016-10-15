Prep roundup: Tacoma Baptist puts on a show in a football blowout over Seattle Lutheran

FOOTBALL
Tacoma Baptist 78, Seattle Lutheran 20: The Crusaders had a high-scoring Saturday night against the Saints, starting off with 37 points in the first quarter.
One of the scores was on a 60-yard kick return by Eric Titus VonBarneau Sythoff.
Tacoma Baptist’s Dustin Lirazan rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.
Volleyball
Capitol City Invitational: In Pool A, the Capital Cougars beat the Black Hills Wolves, 26-24, 25-8, 25-18; the North Thurston Rams beat Black Hills, 25-17, 25-19, 20-25; and the Cougars beat the Rams, 25-16, 25-18, 25-27.
This sealed a Capitals’ win in the pool with a plus-40 point differential.
In Pool B, the Olympia Bears split with the Timberline Blazers, 25-21, 23-25. The Bears then beat the River Ridge Hawks, 25-18, 25-17, but lost to the Burlington-Edison Tigers, 25-23, 28-26.
The Tigers split with the Blazers, 25-22, 15-25, and then defeated the Hawks, 25-13, 25-17.
Burlington-Edison won the pool with a plus-26 point differential.
