Shelton returns to playoff hunt with 31-21 win over North Thurston

It took three extra days, but Shelton is back in the playoff hunt.
Tyler Giraldes threw two touchdowns and ran for another to keep the Highclimbers’ postseason hopes alive with a 31-21 victory over visiting North Thurston in 3A South Sound Conference play on Monday.
Originally scheduled for last Friday, but moved to Monday due to inclement weather, Shelton scored 28 unanswered points after trailing 14-3 midway through the second quarter.
Two of the four touchdowns came on Giraldes passes to Marshall McCullough.
“We got off to a pretty slow start, but we were able to make some adjustments and put some points up in the second half,” Giraldes said. “We did some good things out there tonight.”
The win snaps the Highclimbers’ three-game skid as they even their record at 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the 3A SSC.
Shelton plays at Central Kitsap on Friday before closing out the regular season at home against Capital on Oct. 28.
Should the Highclimbers win both games, they would secure one of the conference’s four playoff spots.
“We have two huge weeks ahead of us,” Giraldes said. “It’s nice we control our destiny. We want to go out on a high note. Two more wins and we accomplish one of our goals of making the playoffs.”
The Rams (1-6, 0-5) have lost six straight since opening the season with an overtime victory over Auburn Riverside.
Despite the losing streak, North Thurston came out swinging and needed just four plays on their opening drive to find the end zone, getting a Ross Sherrer 9-yard touchdown run to take a quick 7-0 lead.
Shelton was able to score on its opening possession as well, but had to settle for a Cody Bragg 42-yard field goal.
Durae Watson set up the Rams’ second score by intercepting a Giraldes pass and returning it to the Highclimbers’ 21 early in the second quarter.
A 3-yard TD run by Zion Kirk pushed North Thurston’s advantage to 14-3, marking the largest lead the Rams have enjoyed this season.
It would not hold up as Shelton scored the next 28 points, highlighted by McCullough hauling in touchdown passes of 25 and 4 yards.
“We saw on film we could have some success throwing against them,” said Giraldes, whose 9-yard touchdown run with 3 1/2 minutes remaining in the first half trimmed the deficit to 14-10 at the break.
Trenten Osman also added a 5-yard touchdown run for the Highclimbers.
North Thurston closed out the scoring on a Clayton Christian 9-yard scoring scamper with under 2 minutes to play.
Comments