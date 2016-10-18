Prep roundup: Federal Way’s late TD beats Auburn, keeps postseason hopes alive

FOOTBALL
Federal Way 14, Auburn 9: The Eagles kept their postseason hopes alive in the narrow victory over the Tigers in a tense matchup Monday night.
Federal Way’s Alphonso Tuputala caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Gabe Togia with about nine minutes remaining to put the Eagles (4-3; 2-3) ahead for good and keep their hopes of grabbing one of the four playoff spots from teh 4A NPSL Olympic division.
Auburn (5-2; 3-2) took a 9-7 lead in the second quarter on Gavin Strojan’s 34-yard field goal — not long after E.J. Brown’s 12-yard TD run.
The game was rescheduled from Saturday because of weather conditions.
The win sets up another big game for Federal Way against Auburn Riverside (4-3; 3-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Federal Way Memorial Stadium with two games remaining in the regular season.
Auburn plays 4A NPSL Olympic leader Todd Beamer (6-1; 5-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Auburn Memorial Stadium with Auburn Riverside waiting the week after that on Oct. 28.
Vashon 55, Chimacum 35: The Pirates got their first win of the season.
They beat the Cowboys behind reigning 1A state player of the year Bryce Hoisington’s six total touchdowns in a game rescheduled for Monday because of the closure of the Hood Canal Bridge.
Hoisington’s breakout game the highest being a 68 touchdown run followed by a 65 interception run began with his 60-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He added one more first-quarter rushing TD to put Vashon (1-5) ahead 14-0.
He then had a 68-yard TD run in the second quarter, a 65-yard interception return for a TD in teh third and a 58-yard TD run among some of his highlights.
His brother, Connor Hoisington, also ran for two touchdowns.
Volleyball
Curtis 3, Emerald Ridge 0: In a rematch of the 4A state title match from a year ago, the sixth-ranked Vikings shut out the Jaguars, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22.
Kasey Woodruff had a team high 31 digs for Curtis and teammate Katie Yorke had 12 kills.
Jadyn Mullen led the Jaguars with 26 assists and 12 digs and Sidney Neuman had nine kills as Emerald Ridge lost to Curtis for the second time this year.
Olympia 3, Rogers 1: After losing the first set 21-25, the Bears came back against Rams to win 25-13, 25-21, 25-16.
The team was led by both Arianna Hartsock, who had 12 kills, and Lauren Wilson who had 10 kills.
White River 3, Washington 0: The fifth-ranked Hornets beat the Patriots in a decisive 25-11, 25-14, 25-18 victory.
Keegan Strobeck had a team-high 14 kills for White River to go with six digs. Megan Vadegrift had 19 digs and Hope Baldyga had 38 assists and three aces.
Eliana Lutera led Washington with 12 kills and nine blocks while RUna Pitoitua had seven kills, five assists and seven blocks.
