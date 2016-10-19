Bellarmine boys dominate 4A SPSL X-country championships

Amidst a blur of runners, Bellarmine Prep's Cameron Wyman (at left in pink gloves) sprints out at the start en route to a winning time of 15.25.20 in the boys 4A SPSL cross country championships at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
The start of the girls 4A SPSL cross country championships at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Rachel Kastama of Puyallup make her way down a leaf-strewn hill en route to a win in the girls 4A SPSL cross country championships at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. She finished with a time of 18:30:40.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Olympia, which finished second as a team, were led by Tilahun Castro, right, who placed 15th, just edging out Joel Mott of Sumner in the boys 4A SPSL cross country championships at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Bellarmine Prep's Cameron Wyman sprints to the finish with a winning time of 15.25.20 in the boys 4A SPSL cross country championships at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Ben Jacot of Curtis finished second with a time of 15.29.60.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Members of the Gig Harbor chill before the start of the 4A SPSL cross country championships at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Luke Ostrander of Bellarmine Prep rounds a curve just past the mile marker ahead of teammate and eventual winner Cameron Wyman in the boys 4A SPSL cross country championships at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Olympia's Kiersten Kimminau approaches the finish line to take third in the girls 4A SPSL cross country championships at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. She finished with a time of 18:52:80.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Ben Jacot of Curtis whoops as he finishes second with a time of 15.29.60 in the boys 4A SPSL cross country championships at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Ben Jacot of Curtis rounds a bend just past the mile marker ahead of Bellarmine Prep's Ben Sherman and Spencer Fischer, left. Photo taken in Lakewood on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Olympia's Kiersten Kimminau, right, congratulates Puyallup's Rachel Kastama who captured the girls 4A SPSL cross country championships at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Olympia's Kiersten Kimminau, right, battles Sumner's Emma Sjolund in the girls 4A SPSL cross country championships at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Sjolund finished second and Kimminau took third.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com