Prep roundup: Hannah Pukis helps lead Bellarmine Prep past Sumner in volleyball

Volleyball
Top performer: Hannah Pukis, Bellarmine Prep
21 assists, 15 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces in a win over Sumner
Bellarmine Prep 3, Sumner 0: The Lions shut out the Spartans, winning each set 25-17 on Wednesday.
Hannah Pukis had a team-high 21 assists and 15 kills for Bellarmine Prep, and Addy Woolery had 16 digs.
Emerald Ridge 3, Graham-Kapowsin 0: The Jaguars held off the Eagles in close sets, with one going to a tiebreaker.
Ella Litterell had 12 kills while Taylor Templeman had 10.
Puyallup 3, Olympia 0: The Vikings swept the Bears, 25-21, 25-18, 25-9.
Jordan Hunter led Puyallup with 14 kills, and teammate Kaitlin Sugai had 12. Anna Saelens provided 30 assists.
Lincoln 3, Mount Tahoma 1: The Abes beat out the T-Birds in a hard-fought match.
Lincoln lost the first set, 23-5, before rallying to win the next three sets, 25-22, 25-19, 25-19.
