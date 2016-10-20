Week 8: High school football games of the week, predictions

4A NPSL OLYMPIC
TODD BEAMER TITANS (6-1) AT AUBURN TROJANS (5-2)
7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Auburn
About the Titans: This is a big spot for the school. After finishing second in its division in the past two seasons, Beamer has a chance for its first 4A NPSL Olympic — and, ultimately, league — title in school history. The Titans defensive front just mauls offenses, and the unit gets DT Jamaal Ioane back for this game. Beamer has not allowed a touchdown in its past 10 quarters.
About the Trojans: A loss to Federal Way on Monday makes this a must-win situation for coach Gordon Elliott’s group to solidify playoff standing. The top rushing team in the league (308.7 yards per game) will have to dent Beamer’s stout interior to open lanes for speedy RB Joseph Fagan (79 rushes, 761 yards, nine TDs) to make big plays.
TNT pick: Beamer, 21-7.
3A PCL
NO. 10 BONNEY LAKE PANTHERS (6-1) AT NO. 7 LINCOLN ABES (6-1)
7 p.m. Friday, Lincoln Bowl, Tacoma
About the Panthers: This is the rematch of the thrilling Class 3A state first-round playoff game from last year — won 35-28 by Bonney Lake, which scored 21 fourth-quarter points. RB Jason Day (78 rushes, 454 yards, six TDs) showed he can be a workhorse starter last week against Lakes, but the defense cannot allow the Abes’ big-play athletes to get behind the secondary.
About the Abes: It doesn’t seem to matter which league Lincoln plays in — the Abes keep winning. Now on a 21-game league winning streak, the Abes can clinch at least a share of their fourth consecutive league title with a victory. RB Tristian Kwon (125 rushes, 1,133 yards, 14 TDs) is the type of hit-the-hole tailback the Panthers have struggled to contain.
TNT pick: Lincoln, 30-24.
2A SPSL MOUNTAIN
WASHINGTON PATRIOTS (6-1) AT NO. 8 FRANKLIN PIERCE CARDINALS (6-1)
7 p.m. Friday, Franklin Pierce Stadium, Parkland
About the Cardinals: It is pretty simple for Franklin Pierce, as coach Mickey Ahrens sees it. If the offense can control things inside the hashes, the floodgates should open up for big-play QB Willie Patterson (96 of 151 passing, 1,699 yards, 23 TDs; 1,038 rushing yards) on the outside. A fourth consecutive series win would net the Cardinals their first divisional crown since 2014.
About the Patriots: The banner hangs in full view: 1990 PCL champions. That was the last time Washington won any football divisional title, but it has a big opportunity Friday in the annual “Helmet Bowl” rivalry game. And the Patriots will ride a familiar formula — keep the ball with RB Joshua Camacho (91 rushes, 713 yards, three TDs) and let depth take over in the fourth quarter.
TNT pick: Franklin Pierce, 31-23.
STATE GAME OF THE WEEK
OLYMPIC TROJANS (4-3) AT NO. 1 ARCHBISHOP MURPHY WILDCATS (7-0)
1 p.m. Saturday, Archbishop Murphy, Mill Creek
The skinny: Richland-Chiawana and Ferndale-Squalicum are potentially better games in Week 8, but no matchup will be of more interest than this one. Why? It’s because the top-ranked Wildcats will be on the field for the first time since mid-September after their past four opponents forfeited. And with Cedarcrest expected to forfeit next week’s game against the Wildcats, this is the last time Archbishop Murphy likely will play in the regular season. Olympic, which was a Class 2A state playoff program in 2015, might be in a tough spot this weekend. For starters, the Trojans lost to Sequim, 48-26, in a makeup home game on Monday. And now, they might be facing off against an angry steamrolling Wing-T offense that has outscored opponents, 170-0, in the three games it has seen the field. These two schools added this game to their schedules last February, when both were without a Week 8 game. “We want to put our program up against stiff competition, especially close to the playoffs,” Olympic coach Sal Quitevis said. “We’ll try and keep this week as normal as possible. They are a very talented team. We will do our best to have a game plan to stay with a team like that.”
TNT pick: Archbishop Murphy, 55-10.
