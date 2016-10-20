Play call of the week: Franklin Pierce’s Stoney Shafer hurdles defender for touchdown

FRANKLIN PIERCE 49, FOSTER 24
Play: Zone.
Set: Deuce.
Down and distance: 1st-and-10 from the Foster 19.
Time remaining: Third quarter.
Score at the time: Franklin Pierce, 35-17.
What happened: Mickey Ahrens might have to rename this play “Shafer Soar.” But It wasn’t so much the play as what Franklin Pierce running back Stoney Shafer did with it. Shafer ran to his right before shifting back and squeezing into a hole on the left side to reach the third level of the Foster defense. He had just one defender to beat, so he jumped about three levels into the air, hurdling over the Foster safety at the 5 before sauntering into the end zone. “He decided to break out his 300-hurdle skills from track season,” Ahrens said. Shafer, a junior, ran both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles last spring on the track and field team, so it clearly came in handy in the red zone last week. Shafer has 83 carries for 737 yards and three touchdowns this season.
