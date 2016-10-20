Week 8: Five things to watch in high school football

TITLE IN SIGHT
How is Sumner’s first year in the 4A SPSL going? A win over Rogers on Friday will secure the Spartans the league’s No. 1 seed to the 4A district playoffs and at least a share of the league title. Two more wins and Sumner will finish unbeaten in the 4A SPSL — after its unbeaten run to the 3A SPSL title last year and its undefeated 2A SPSL title three years ago. Sumner, Todd Beamer, Kentwood, Lincoln, Bonney Lake and Franklin Pierce all can clinch at least a share of their league or division title with wins this weekend.
PUYALLUP’S PASSING
There’s no question Puyallup has the top passing offense in the South Sound, behind QB Nathaniel Holcomb (175 of 298, 2,724 yards, 37 TDs) and receivers Tallon Yerbury (40 catches, 796 yards, 12 TDs), Darius Morrison (42 catches, 740 yards, 10 TDs) and Noah McFadden (52 catches, 695 yards, nine TDs). However, Puyallup needs at least one win in the final two weeks — against Olympia and Bellarmine Prep — to solidify its playoff position out of the 4A SPSL. The Vikings have not beat a team with a winning record.
FIRST FOUR IN
The 4A NPSL Olympic and Cascade divisions each get four teams that qualify for the 4A district playoffs, while the fifth seeds in each play a loser-out game to districts. The Cascade has its top four set (Kentwood, Kentlake, Mount Rainier and Kennedy Catholic — though the order is still pliable). The Olympic is completely up in the air, aside from Beamer. Expect a lot of hearts to be pumping fast in the next two weeks around Auburn Mountainview, Auburn, Auburn Riverside, Federal Way, Enumclaw and Jefferson.
RIVALRY WEEK
This weekend will feature some regular rivalries: North Thurston vs. Timberline, Franklin Pierce vs. Washington and Black Hills vs. Tumwater. Then there’s the rekindled rivalry of Orting vs. Eatonville, now that the two schools are back in the same league in the 2A SPSL Sound division. “For a lot of the old-timers in Orting, this is really important,” said Orting coach Marty Parkhurst, who played for Rogers in its rivalry games against Puyallup and once coached at Gig Harbor in the Fish Bowl against Peninsula.
OFFENSE VS. DEFENSE
Mount Rainier’s J.J. Young not only leads the 4A NPSL in rushing with 96 carries for 776 yards, but he’s completed 34 of 63 passes for 682 yards and six TDs. More often than not, he looks for Terrell Grier (19 catches, 403 yards, five TDs). The Rams (6-1; 4-1) offer an intriguing matchup against Kentlake (6-1; 4-1) on Saturday. The Falcons are No. 1 in the league in total defense, allowing 147.3 yards per game.
TJ Cotterill: tcotterill@thenewstribune.com
