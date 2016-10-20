Jefferson’s Leontre Griffin honors friend through football

Leontre Griffin sped around the right hash mark and darted into the end zone. Touchdown.
At this point last year, the only football Griffin played was without pads — the backyard version with his friend, Wesley Gennings. And he’d only do that because it was the only way to get Gennings to play basketball.
But here Griffin was, in the end zone in the second quarter of the Thomas Jefferson High School football team’s 26-19 overtime victory in the season opener against Kentridge.
Griffin immediately thought of Gennings.
“I just looked up and I pointed up and I thought about how proud he would be,” Griffin said. “I could literally see him clapping and jumping up and down and going, ‘Yeah, Leo! Yeah Leo!’”
Some play for glory, stats or scholarships. Griffin is playing football this year for the first time since the eighth grade to honor Gennings, one of his best friends who was shot and killed Feb. 13 in the parking lot of a Federal Way Taco Bell.
Gennings was a sophomore at Decatur playing linebacker on the football team, and his dream was to play in the NFL.
“There was God and his mom and then football for Wesley,” Griffin said. “He went to the football field more than anybody I know. He was always playing.”
And always trying to persuade Griffin to put on some pads.
Griffin’s first love is basketball. His stature, at 5-foot-8, 150 pounds doesn’t scream football player. He thought he was too small to play.
But Gennings kept prodding him. It started when Griffin avoided one of Gennings’ tackles when they played each other in a middle school game, and Gennings’ pleas for Griffin to play again intensified this past offseason, before his death.
“I’m pretty sure I wasn’t going to play football if he wouldn’t have passed,” Griffin said. “I probably wouldn’t.”
FASTEST 40
Griffin showed up at one of Jefferson’s summer workouts and was timed in the 40-yard dash at 4.40 seconds. That was hand-timed, so there’s certainly a little room for error.
But then the first day of fall practice came and Jefferson coach Scott Morgan put his players through various tests, one being the 40.
On the first try Griffin ran a 4.40 again. On his second try, one coach clocked him at 4.39 and the other at 4.36.
“That is the fastest kid I’ve ever clocked,” Morgan said. “There’s a difference between hand held vs. automatic, but I’ve been doing this for a long time. I like to think I can get it down pretty good.”
“When I saw that, I was like, ‘We got a guy who can run the jet sweep,’” Jefferson offensive coordinator Jason Torgerson said.
Griffin has seen a few NFL combines. So he knew that was a fairly fast 40.
“My mom was like, ‘Just don’t get hurt,’ ” Griffin said. “ ‘I understand you are doing this for Wesley, but just don’t get hurt.’ ”
In the first game, Griffin burned a Kentridge cornerback on a go-route. The pass was underthrown. Griffin had to come to almost a complete stop to catch it, which allowed the defender to catch back up.
He learned football isn’t just speed. Griffin was credited with a 43-yard reception before the defender swiped the ball from Griffin’s hands midrun.
Griffin bounced back, hitting the edge for a 56-yard run later and then his 14-yard TD run. He finished with five carries for 106 yards rushing to go with the big reception.
But he injured his right ankle and missed the next five games.
“The coolest thing about him, even though he was injured, he’s always been out here. He’s always in the weight room. He’s always being positive,” Morgan said. “Bottom line is, this kid is dedicated, and he hasn’t faltered.”
THE CREW
They called themselves LSC — Light Skin Crew.
Griffin and the rest of their friend group wore white sweatshirts to Gennings’ funeral with selfies of each of the six members of this crew (Griffin, Gennings, Dalyn James, Jordan Rogers, Deandre Parker and Daryl Jones) on the front and “GENNINGS #49” on the back.
They carried Gennings in for the funeral.
“And they gave us a show afterward, telling us how they all met and some of the funny things they’ve done,” said Gennings’ mother, Leilani Gennings. “It was like a brotherhood with them. What a wonderful group of kids.”
Griffin smiled and laughed as he shared fond memories of Gennings, like their crew going to the movies together, how he and Wesley were both Christians, parties with seemingly all of Federal Way there and Leilani supplying the food.
Leilani Gennings, who goes by Mama G, said she’s working to start what she wants to call the Wesley Gennings LSC Foundation. She hopes it could help steer youth on the right path and help parents who have lost their children to gun violence.
Griffin was checking his SnapChat when he saw someone named Wesley had died. He didn’t think much of it.
Then another that said his full name, Wesley Gennings.
“I immediately dropped my phone,” Griffin said.
He drove to the Taco Bell and saw Gennings’ car with the door open. Griffin yelled at the top of his lungs.
Michael Rogers, a student at Jefferson, was charged as an adult with first-degree murder with a firearm in connection with Gennings’ death. Federal Way police said he and a 14-year-old arranged to meet Gennings to purchase marijuana but planned to rob him, instead.
“The whole drive there I was just thinking, ‘How could this happen? Why would they do this? Wesley is a good person, he would never do anything to hurt someone like this,’” Griffin said.
His tears then turned into anger. He pinned a post to his Twitter from that night.
“The 1 guy I know that’s always put others before himself and loves everyone died tonight. Love you Wes. Rest Easy,” Griffin wrote.
He and his friends frequently find themselves asking what Gennings would have wanted from them, he said.
He, Jones, Parker and Rogers bought cross necklaces a couple of weeks ago. Gennings was almost always wearing his, including in his picture on their sweatshirts and the night he died.
“We would leave the house and he would be like, ‘I forgot my cross, I’ll be right back.’ So we’d have to turn around, go get his cross and then we could leave,” Griffin said with a laugh.
Griffin wants to make the NFL for Gennings. Or maybe the NBA, because Gennings always wanted him to make it big somewhere, somehow.
Gennings was taking Advanced Placement classes at Decatur, he was in precalculus, third-year Spanish and chemistry.
“Wes was a great kid,” Decatur coach Levi Suiaunoa told a newspaper. “He was always willing to help. He was kind of the team psychologist. He was always doling out advice. He was a really smart player and had come a long way in learning the game.
“It’s affected me a bit. As a parent, you just start loving your kids a little bit more.”
James (Decatur) and Jones (Jefferson) are playing football this year because of Gennings. Jefferson played Decatur last week, winning 41-6.
Leilani Gennings said it still makes her cry just thinking about it — how Wesley’s friends were so impacted by him.
“It’s an honor for me to know that they loved my son and continue to do so,” she said. “I’m so proud of these young men. And they keep me involved in everything and that helps me a lot.”
Griffin said he can still feel Gennings when he and his friends are together, like he never left.
“I just tell people — you never know,” Griffin said. “Live life the best way you can. You don’t know. Do something that can give people good memories of you. Focus on your dreams, and go straight.
“He was always positive, never the type to bring someone down. He never had a negative attitude toward anybody. He had this smile — like his smile would make you want to smile. At the funeral, that’s all anybody talked about. So I’m doing this to honor him and to also remember what his goals were and try to reach the goal that he can’t now. He wanted to eventually play in the NFL. Maybe I can.”
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677, @tjcotterill
Comments