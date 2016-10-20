White River 3, Fife 2: Kendall Bird’s 25 kills lead Hornets to at least a share of league championship

The undefeated White River volleyball team had to play more than the minimum of three sets just once this season before Thursday’s match against Fife.
Considering that one time was against the Trojans, who were playing on their home court on senior night Thursday, the Hornets figured to be in for their first great test of the season.
That turned out to be an understatement.
White River (12-0 league, 13-0 overall) had to overcome rally after rally by the Trojans (10-2, 12-2) just to hang on for a 3-2 victory. Set scores were 20-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-23 and 15-10. With the win, the Hornets clinched at least a share of the 2A SPSL Mountain Division championship and the league’s No. 1 seed going into the postseason.
“It feels awesome,” White River head coach Lina Randall said of clinching a share of the championship. “I’m so happy for the girls. They’ve worked really hard, so it’s a great feeling.”
Before there was anything for the Hornets to celebrate, they had to overcome a young Fife team with five freshmen on its roster. The youngsters grabbed the momentum early in the first set. Trailing 8-3, Fife scored 12 of the next 15 points to take a 15-11 lead. White River stayed close, but back-to-back kills by junior Maddie Licari, who had 24 kills in the match, closed out the first set.
White River led for the majority of the second set, but Fife managed to fight back and take a 23-20 lead. Hornets senior Kendall Bird would not let her team fall into a 2-0 hole. Bird had three kills in the final six points of the set, which the Hornets won 26-24.
Bird was there for her team throughout the match, finishing with 25 kills and three aces.
“She’s our go-to hitter,” Randall said of Bird. “She’s a 6-foot-2 left-hander, which is a volleyball coach’s dream. She’s a Division I basketball player. It just goes to show you about multisport athletes. … She’s just mentally tough. She’s physically tough, and she’s a great asset to our team. We’re lucky to have her.”
Though Bird collected most of the kills for the Hornets, she proved to be just as important defensively, digging several balls that looked to be sure points for Fife.
“Kendall doesn’t typically play defense in the back row, but we needed her to tonight,” Randall said. “She stepped up.”
Though the match was tied 1-1 after two sets, Fife seemed to be in control. That momentum shifted a bit in the third set, but Fife used another late rally to win 25-22 and take a 2-1 lead in the match.
It was the last rally the Trojans had in them. White River won the fourth set 25-23 and the decisive fifth set 15-10 to take the match.
“We played a little scared to start out the match, and then we got in our groove,” Randall said. “Our girls have a ton of heart. They train hard, so they’re in good shape. This is a good test for us. We haven’t gone to five (sets) yet, so I’m very proud of them.”
Though the Trojans came up short, they gave the Hornets their toughest challenge of the season which could prove to be a confidence booster if the teams play each other again in the postseason.
“Our team has a lot of potential and I think they did the best they could,” Fife head coach Katy Ferguson said. “I think they fought hard and they looked up to the juniors and the seniors for that energy because they were a bit nervous. But collectively, I think they left it all out there.”
