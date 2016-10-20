Prep roundup: Dylan Morris passes for three touchdowns to lead Graham-Kapowsin past Bellarmine Prep, 35-10

Football
Top performer: Dylan Morris, Graham-Kapowsin
19 of 24 passing for 237 yards and 3 touchdowns
Graham-Kapowsin 35, Bellarmine Prep 10: The Eagles (6-2) won against the Lions (6-2) on Thursday at Art Crate Field and clinched no less than second seed in the 4A SPSL playoffs.
Dylan Morris went 19 of 24 passing for 237 yards and three touchdowns. Morris completed scoring passes to three receivers: Tyler Wheeler, Brandon Becker and Eian Olmos.
Olmos had six catches for 89 yards and the final touchdown — with 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter — which put Graham-Kapowsin out of Bellarmine Prep’s reach.
The Eagles running game was led by Micah Smith, who had 25 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns.
Auburn Mountainview 24, Decatur 10: Senior Night was a success for the Lions (5-3, 5-1) after they picked up the win over the Golden Gators (0-8, 0-6).
Auburn Moutainview’s Talan Alfrey passed for one touchdown — 25 yards to Michael Kramer — and scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter.
The Lions remain near the top of the 4A NPSL standings.
Volleyball
Top performer: Kelly Lewis, Auburn Mountainview
25 kills, 5 aces, 2 blocks, 2 digs against Federal Way
Auburn Mountainview 3, Federal Way 0: Kelly Lewis led the Lions (11-3, 7-0) in three sets — 25-17, 26-24, 25-17 — over the Eagles (2-5, 7-7) on Thursday.
Lewis racked up 25 kills on the night. She had two blocks, two digs and five aces as well. Casey Davenport had 35 assists and five kills.
Capital 3, Central Kitsap 1: After splitting the first two sets, Capital (10-3) pulled away from Central Kitsap (4-9).
For Capital, Tia Grow dished out 33 assists, Maia Nichols had a team-high 12 kills and Elise Meath compiled 26 digs.
Kentridge 3, Mount Rainier 1: Rallying after losing the first set, the Chargers pulled out a win by taking the next three sets, 25-12, 25-10, 26-24.
Kentridge’s Loryn Timian had four aces and 10 kills. Teammate Kate Wick had nine kills and four blocks.
Mount Rainier’s Anna Hardy had 12 assists, and Amanda Whitesitt had 11 digs.
Tahoma 3, Kentlake 0: The Bears shut out the Falcons, 25-10, 25-22, 25-12.
Tahoma’s Emily Smith had nine kills and Ginny Mehl had five kills.
Cydnee Miller had 19 digs for the Bears and Andrea Barrie had 14 digs and a team-high four aces.
Stadium 3, Wilson 1: The Tigers (7-8, 7-7) pulled off an upset over the Rams (10-5, 10-4) by scores of 25-17, 25-17, 15-25, 25-15.
Riley Clark led the way for Stadium with 20 kills, 18 assists and six aces. Ciarra Judson had 31 assists and four aces.
Centralia 3, Black Hills 2: The Tigers came out on top by winning the tiebreaker, 15-12.
Centralia rallied after Black Hills won the previous set, 25-15.
Maisy Williams had 10 kills for Black Hills while teammate Emma Duff had six aces.
