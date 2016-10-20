Prep roundup: Dylan Morris passes for three touchdowns to lead Graham-Kapowsin past Bellarmine Prep, 35-10

1:59 WATCH: Annabelle Hall, Alexandra Hatley lift White River over Fife, 2-1 Pause

3:49 Highlights: Sumner's 'bone-to-bone' defense too tough in the mud at Bellarmine

1:27 'There not enough words to describe the feeling': Stadium clinches playoff berth with win over Wilson

3:18 Highlights: Micah Smith, Graham-Kapowsin run over Olympia, 63-28

3:20 Highlights: Goal-line stand, defense secure Beamer's 10-3 win over Auburn Mountainview

0:28 Sumner's Tre Weed scores go-ahead TD to beat Olympia, earns TNT play call of the week

2:29 Graham-Kapowsin's Foster Sarell presented as US Army All-American in school ceremony

3:46 Highlights: Talan Alfrey does it all in Auburn Mountainview's 42-21 win over Auburn

1:33 WATCH: River Ridge routs Eatonville, clinches at least share of division title

3:20 Highlights: Connor Wedington, big plays keep Sumner undefeated with win over Olympia