October 21, 2016 5:24 PM

Week 8 high school football scores

Staff reports

FRIDAY’S SCORES

4A NPSL CASCADE

Kennedy Catholic 21, Hazen 13, 2Q

Kentridge vs. Kentwood

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Todd Beamer vs. Auburn | Story

Auburn Riverside vs. Federal Way

4A SPSL

Curtis vs. Marysville-Getchell

Rogers vs. Sumner

Olympia vs. Puyallup | Story | Photo gallery

7:30 p.m.: Emerald Ridge at South Kitsap

3A PCL

Mt. Tahoma vs. Spanaway Lake

Stadium vs. Lakes

Bethel vs. Wilson

Bonney Lake vs. Lincoln | Story | Photo gallery

3A SSC

Gig Harbor vs. Capital

Timberline vs. North Thurston | Story

Yelm vs. Peninsula

7:30 p.m.: Shelton vs. Central Kitsap

2A EVERGREEN

Black Hills vs. Tumwater | Story

Aberdeen at Rochester

W.F. West vs. Centralia

2A SPSL MOUNTAIN

Foster at Fife

Washington vs. Franklin Pierce | Story

Foss vs. Lindbergh

White River vs. Evergreen of Seattle

2A SPSL SOUND

Orting at Eatonville

Clover Park at Steilacoom

River Ridge has a bye

2A EVCO

2B CENTRAL/PACIFIC — MOUNTAIN

No. 8 Rainier at No. 1 Napavine | Story

1A EVCO

Forks at Elma

Montesano at Tenino

1A NISQUALLY

Klahowya 24, Coupeville 0, 2Q

Chimacum at Charles Wright

Vashon Island vs. Port Townsend

1B SEATAC

Evergreen Lutheran vs. Rainier Christian

Muckleshoot Tribal vs. Tacoma Baptist

Live Blog Prep Football Week 8
&nbsp;

THURSDAY’S SCORES

4A NPSL CASCADE

Tahoma 49, Kent-Meridian 37

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Auburn Mountainview 24, Decatur 10

Enumclaw 29, Thomas Jefferson 14

4A SPSL

Graham-Kapowsin 35, Bellarmine Prep 10

2A SPSL SOUND

Renton 42, Highline 6

AROUND THE STATE

Kamiakin 48, Walla Walla 21

Mt. Spokane 7, Shadle Park 0

North Central 21, Rogers (Spokane) 8

Renton 42, Highline 6

Tahoma 49, Kent Meridian 37

Woodinville 42, Skyline 35, 3OT

SATURDAY’S GAMES

4A NPSL CASCADE

6 p.m.: Mount Rainier vs. Kentlake , at French Field

1A NISQUALLY

Bellevue Christian vs. Cascade Christian , at Sunset Chev Stadium

2B PACIFIC MOUNTAIN

Chief Leschi vs. Life Christian Academy

