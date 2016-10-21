Lincoln wraps up 3A PCL title with 14-3 win against Bonney Lake

Bonney Lake kicker Tate Hamlett scores the game's first score with a field goal at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
Lui Kit Wong
Lincoln quarterback Joey Sinclair breaks away from a Bonney Lake tackler at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
Bonney Lake running back Jason Day protects the ball on a running play at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
Bonney Lake quarterback Kaeden Hammond looks downfield to pass at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
Lincoln quarterback Joey Sinclair looks to avoid Bonney Lake's Riley Teed on a run at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
Bonney Lake's Jason Day tries to run away from Lincoln defenders at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
Bonney Lake's Jason Day celebrates after recovering a Lincoln fumble at Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
Lincoln running back Tristian Kwon breaks away from Bonney Lake's Caleb Davis on a long run for a first down on Friday.
Lincoln players gets hype before the game at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
Bonney Lake quarterback Kaeden Hammond breaks away from Lincoln's Mahlon Slaughter at the Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma on Friday. But the Abes went on to win, 14-3, clinching the 3A Pierce County League title.
