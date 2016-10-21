Franklin Pierce 59, Washington 35: Willie Patterson accounts for 8 TDs as Cardinals clinch 4A SPSL Mountain title

With a chance to clinch the 2A SPSL Mountain Division championship on Friday, the Franklin Pierce football team started slow.
But by the time the game was over, the Cardinals’ senior quarterback Willie Patterson proved he is fast — very fast.
Patterson scored five rushing touchdowns and passed for three more to lead Franklin Pierce to a 59-35 victory over Washington in the annual Helmet Bowl game at Franklin Pierce High School, clinching the division championship.
“It was one of our goals all season,” Franklin Pierce head coach Mickey Ahrens said. “Division champs was one of our goals, so to be able to accomplish it tonight is really exciting.”
After a start that lacked much offense, Patterson sparked his team early in the second quarter. He connected with junior receiver Alex Bing for a 65-yard touchdown to take a 10-0 lead. It was the first of Bing’s three receiving touchdowns in the game.
“Alex Bing is obviously one of the leaders on our team and one of the best players on our team,” Ahrens said. “I love to see him have a night like he did tonight. I told him before the game, ‘I want you to get us three touchdowns.’ And he said, ‘No problem, coach.’ ”
Patterson completed 10 of 25 passes for 249 yards. Bing finished with eight catches for 232 yards.
“After every practice, we throw some routes,” Patterson said. “We’ve been together since my sophomore year and his freshman year. It just clicks. It’s just one of those things when he’s really good I can just feel a sense that he’s open, and I throw it up and he usually catches it.”
When Patterson wasn’t throwing touchdowns to Bing, he was running for them. He finished with 274 yards rushing on 22 carries.
“He makes the coach’s job really easy with what he does,” Ahrens said. “He’s just a great football player. My favorite part about him is how smart of a football player he is. He’s making a lot of checks at the line of scrimmage and calling plays that he wants to call. We give him a lot of leeway and that’s what happens when you do that.”
Washington trailed 31-14 at halftime and pulled to within 10 points twice in the second half. Each time, the Cardinals answered with a touchdown drive. Patterson’s touchdown runs of 49 and 15 yards in the fourth quarter secured the victory for the Cardinals.
WASHINGTON
0
14
14
7
—
35
FRANKLIN PIERCE
3
28
14
14
—
59
FP – Cameron Bowdish 28 FG
FP – Alex Bing 65 pass from Willie Patterson (Bowdish kick)
W – Martin Mendiola 3 run (Peiyton Hilliard kick)
FP – Patterson 2 run (Bowdish kick)
FP – Bing 47 pass from Patterson (Bowdish kick)
W – Mendiola 1 run (Hilliard kick)
FP – Patterson 1 run (Bowdish kick)
W – Xavier Alefaio 13 run (Hilliard kick)
FP – Patterson 11 run (Bowdish kick)
W – Mendiola 25 run (Hilliard kick)
FP – Bing 54 pass from Patterson (Bowdish kick)
W – Mendiola 6 run (Hilliard kick)
FP – Patterson 49 run (Bowdish kick)
FP – Patterson 15 run (Bowdish kick)
RUSHING – W: M. Mendiola 9-78; J. Camacho 18-70. FP: S. Shafer 19-153; W. Pattterson 22-274.
PASSING – W: M. Mendiola 2-13-1-15. FP: W. Patterson 10-25-2-249.
RECEIVING – W: X. Alefaio 1-10. FP: A. Bing 8-232.
Records – Washington 5-2 league, 6-2 overall. Franklin Pierce 7-0, 7-1.
Comments