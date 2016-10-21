Football roundup: Zarak Scruggs wins it for Eatonville with 85-yard TD catch in final seconds against Orting

Eatonville and Orting have had some crazy football games in their small-school rivalry over the years.
This one might top them all.
On a rain-soaked, muddy B.W. Lyon Field, wide receiver Zarak Scruggs caught a deep post pass over the middle and sprinted 85 yards for the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds, lifting the Cruisers to a 20-19 victory in Eatonville.
“This was a classic Eatonville-Orting game,” Cruisers coach George Fairhart said.
Leading 19-13, Orting had driven to the Cruisers’ 15 with under a minute to go, but was held on fourth down.
On Eatonville’s first play, quarterback Tristan Graf — who returned for the series after jamming his kneecap — lofted a perfect pass to a streaking Scruggs.
“We thought we could get a first down with it,” Fairhart said. “He caught it and broke it.”
In fact, Scruggs outraced two converging defenders for the biggest play of the season with 35 seconds to go.
Eatonville clinched the No. 3 seed in the 2A SPSL Sound Division, and will host Washington in a league crossover game Friday.
4A SPSL
At No. 3 Sumner 45, Rogers 7: What a run by the Spartans — three league titles in four seasons after their easy victory at Sunset Chev Stadium.
Quarterback Luke Ross led the way by completing 10 of 16 passes for 155 yards and five touchdowns — all going to different receivers.
Tre Weed caught one of those — a 25-yarder in the second quarter. He added a 25-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
4A NPSL
Auburn Riverside 24, at Federal Way 20: Andy Starkel broke a 14-14 tie early in the fourth quarter on his 38-yard field goal, and the Ravens moved into third place in the Olympic Division with a victory at Memorial Stadium.
Isaiah Prescott gave the Ravens a 24-14 lead with a 7-yard touchdown run with 3:54 to go.
Kennedy Catholic 49, Hazen 26: The Lancers sealed the win in the fourth quarter, behind quarterback Ben Gaoteote who was 22 of 37 for 311 yards and six touchdowns.
Receiver Jared Thurber who had 10 catches for 146 yards and 5 TD’s — pushing his season total to 999 receiving yards and 18 TDs. Both of those are the most in the South Sound.
Kendall Oakes had 24 carries for 190 yards and a touchdown for Kennedy.
3A PCL
At Lakes 54, Stadium 34: With a playoff berth on the line, the Lancers turned to their offense — and running back Melvin Miller (229 rushing yards) and quarterback Cody Roe (169).
The duo combined for six touchdowns. The Lakes offense racked up a school-record 499 rushing yards in clinching a trip to the postseason at Harry E. Lang Stadium.
Bethel 9, at Wilson 3: The Braves tallied nine first-half points, then held off the hard-charging Rams late in Stadium Bowl.
Wilson drove to the Braves’ 16 in the final 20 seconds, but quarterback Aaron Medeiros took a sack. His final pass with one second remaining was picked off by Bethel’s Trenton Weseman.
At Spanaway Lake 32, Mount Tahoma 16: Leitumalo Hunkin rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns, and the Sentinels won their first league game since 2014 with a win at Art Crate Field in Spanaway.
Hunkin scored on runs of 2, 3 and 8 yards as Spanaway Lake snapped its 11-game losing streak in league play.
3A SSC
At No. 6 Peninsula 42, Yelm 14: It is all set up for next week’s league-title showdown — the Seahawks traveling to Timberline on Thursday.
But first, Peninsula had to overcome an early deficit at Roy Anderson Field — and did with three second-quarter touchdowns.
The final one — Burke Griffin’s 20-yard scoring strike to Jace Keim — gave the Seahawks a 21-7 lead.
2A SPSL
At Fife 57, Foster 15: Seven different Trojans scored touchdowns, and Fife clinched the Mountain Division’s second seed with an easy home victory.
Chris Calicdan finished with 120 total yards. He scored on a 54-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give the Trojans a 29-7 lead.
Steilacoom 47, Clover Park 0: JJ Leming completed 13 of 20 for 254 yards and 4 TD’s in the Sentinels’ shutout victory.
Marcus Hampton caught 2 of those touchdown passes, finishing with seven catches for 102 yards and 2 TD’s.
Anthony Garcia led Steilacoom (6-2, 5-1 2A SPSL Sound) in rushing with 16 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown.
White River 42, Evergreen 0: John Bellin scored two touchdowns in the Hornets’ rout of the Wolverines, one to open the scoring and one to end the game. Both were from three yards out.
White River improved to 2-5.
1A NISQUALLY
At Charles Wright Academy 40, Chimacum 16: Henry Lenaburg tossed three touchdown passes and also returned an interception 35 yards for another score at the end of the first half, and the Tarriers cruised in University Place.
1B SEA-TAC
At Tacoma Baptist 53, Muckleshoot Tribal 0: The Crusaders rolled up 240 rushing yards, and held their opponents to just 26 in their third shutout victory of the season at Curtis High School.
