October 22, 2016 12:03 AM

Prep roundup: Steilacoom stuns Clover Park with a 47-0 romp

Staff reports

FOOTBALL

Top performer: Ben Gaopeope, Kennedy Catholic

22 of 37 passing, 311 yards, 6 TDs in a win over Hazen

Kennedy Catholic 49, Hazen 26: The Lancers were led by quarterback Ben Gaopeope, who was 22 for 37 passing for 311 yards and six touchdowns.

Jared Thurber had 10 receptions for 146 yards and five TDs for Kennedy Catholic, while Kendall Oakes had 24 rushes for 190 yards and a touchdown.

Steilacoom 47, Clover Park 0: The Sentinels were led by quarterback JJ Leming, who was 13 for 20 passing for 254 yards and four TDs.

Marcus Hampton caught two of those scoring passes and finished with seven receptions for 102 yards.

Anthony Garcia led Steilacoom in rushing with 16 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown.

White River 42, Evergreen 0: John Bellin scored two touchdowns for the Hornets, one to open the scoring and one to end the game. Both were from 3 yards out.

VOLLEYBALL

Top performer: Anna Maracich, Auburn Riverside

12 kills and nine digs in a victory over Thomas Jefferson

Auburn Riverside 3, Jefferson 0: The Ravens swept the Raiders behind Anna Maracich, who had 12 kills and nine digs. Ciera Zimmerman contributed 15 assists and four aces.

Emerald Ridge 3, Todd Beamer 0: Sydney Neliman led the Jaguars with 11 kills and two blocks, while Jadyn Mullen had 33 assists.

