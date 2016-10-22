Lincoln’s Mwaura paces field at PCL 3A cross country championships

A rare sunny morning in late October greeted the runners at Saturday’s Pierce County League 3A and South Puget Sound League 2A cross country championships.
That made for strong performances and a big crowd at Fort Steilacoom Park.
Lincoln High School junior James Mwaura coasted to the PCL 3A boys individual title with a time of 15:53.4. After placing eighth in the 2015 state meet and posting a time of 15:07 on this course several weeks ago, Lincoln’s record-setting runner paced the field.
“The weather helped out a lot today, not having it rain for the first time in a couple weeks,” Lincoln coach Duane Lee said. “This is a very good course for him (Mwaura). He likes this course very much, especially the back end of the course. He really loves performing here.”
For his part, Mwaura was more focused on the finish than the time.
“My performance was pretty good,” Mwaura said. “I came out and ran a decent time, which I wanted to just win it.”
While Mwaura claimed a 13-second individual victory, the team race was a tight one. Lakes prevailed with a total of 51 points, with Wilson (55) second and Bonney Lake (66) third. Freshman Brian Morton paced the Lancers, finishing fourth overall in 16:27.7.
“This is something our kids have been gearing for the whole season,” Lakes coach Joe Clark said. “They’re just really focused as a team, and today they probably ran their best race ever in terms of the season.”
The 3A girls race was a close contest in the team and individual results.
Wilson junior Rachel McAmis won the individual crown in 19:33.3, edging Bethel senior Rianna Comery by less than one second (19:34.1) and Stadium junior Danielle Freshwaters by just more than three seconds (19:36.6).
As a team, Stadium scored 43 points to hold off Bethel (53) for the Tigers’ first team crown in close to three decades.
“We kind of set that as our goal to get the first banner in the gym since 1989, or something like that, on the girls’ side,” Stadium coach Danny Richards said. “They did great. They met expectations, and then a little bit more. They went out there and did, individually, what they had to do.”
Mwaura and McAmis were named PCL 3A Cross Country Athletes of the Year, while Clark and Bethel’s Kim McCann received Coach of the Year honors.
SPSL 2A championships
Lindbergh dominated the SPSL 2A boys championship race, claiming the top three finishers and totaling 22 points.
Second-place Steilacoom finished nearly 100 points behind Lindbergh at 117, while Renton and Washington tied for third at 147.
Lindbergh junior Tyer Hughey finished first in 16:43.3, 13 seconds ahead of teammate Daniel Langer, with fellow Eagle Colton Komar placing third (16:59.5).
Senior Courtney Gelmini led White River to the championship in the girls race. Gelmini (18:55.4) finished nearly 25 seconds ahead of Lindbergh’s Stephanie Martz. As a team, White River totaled 67 points. Lindbergh placed second (91), followed by Steilacoom (109).
Hughey and Gelmini were named SPSL 2A Cross Country Athletes of the Year. Lindbergh’s Jef Rettman and White River’s Dameon Marlow received Coach of the Year honors.
