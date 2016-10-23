Lincoln's James Mwaura wins 3A PCL cross country title; Lakes, Stadium win team titles

A quick-strike offense and four third-quarter touchdowns helped Todd Beamer clinch at least a share of the 4A North Puget Sound League Olympic title, as the Titans downed Auburn 42-20 Friday night at Auburn Memorial Stadium. Todd Beamer (7-1, 6-0 4A NPSL Olympic) remains unblemished in the NPSL 4A Olympic play, claiming its first league title in program history.
Led by senior Kendall Bird, who finished with 25 kills and three aces, White River thwarted rally after rally by the Trojans to win a share of 2A SPSL crown. http://www.thenewstribune.com/sports/high-school/article109589392.html
Franklin Pierce running back Stoney Shafer had one defender to beat on the Cardinals zone run play, so he used his hurdle skills he’s developed during the track and field season to vault his way over a Foster safety for a touchdown. http://www.thenewstribune.com/sports/high-school/article109550207.html
Annabelle Hall scored her 22nd goal of the season and Alexandra Hatley put the Hornets ahead for good as White River avenged its lone loss of the season with a 2-1 home victory over Fife on Tuesday. http://www.thenewstribune.com/sports/high-school/article109113772.html
Todd Beamer's defense responded on a late stand on fourth-and-goal to lift the Titans to a 10-3 win over Auburn Mountainview. Lincoln Mitchell-Liulama tackled AMV's BItner Wilson at the 1 and Alexx Schmidt picked up the fumble on the Lions' final play.
Auburn Mountainview quarterback Talan Alfrey ran for 123 yards, threw for 86 and even caught his own pass in the Lions' 42-21 victory against Auburn on Friday. Maybe it was because of his beard? He and coach Jared Gervais discuss.