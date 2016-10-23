Steilacoom receiver Marques Hampton Jr. announces commitment to Eastern Washington

Steilacoom High School’s Marques Hampton Jr. on Sunday announced he has verbally committed to play football at Eastern Washington University.
Hampton indicated his decision on Twitter, including a note.
“When it came to Eastern Washington it just felt like the right place to be,” Hampton said. “Eastern has amazing educational opportunities and a great football program that I would love to be a part of.”
So Blessed To Say I'm Committed ⚫️⚫️#GoEags pic.twitter.com/Jok5oHix7m— Marques Hampton Jr (@HamptonMarques) October 24, 2016
Hampton leads the 2A South Puget Sound League with 40 catches for 729 yards and 11 touchdowns though eight games. He had a season-high 152 yards against River Ridge.
He’d join a prolific EWU offense that is averaging 46.6 points per game through the first seven games this season and has thrown for 445.6 yards per game.
Hampton earned second-team TNT All-Area honors last season, when he finished with 54 catches for 1,102 yards and nine touchdowns.
Hampton would join Steilacoom graduate Josh Lewis, a defensive back, at Eastern.
