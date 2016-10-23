High School Sports

Steilacoom receiver Marques Hampton Jr. announces commitment to Eastern Washington

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

Steilacoom High School’s Marques Hampton Jr. on Sunday announced he has verbally committed to play football at Eastern Washington University.

Hampton indicated his decision on Twitter, including a note.

“When it came to Eastern Washington it just felt like the right place to be,” Hampton said. “Eastern has amazing educational opportunities and a great football program that I would love to be a part of.”

Hampton leads the 2A South Puget Sound League with 40 catches for 729 yards and 11 touchdowns though eight games. He had a season-high 152 yards against River Ridge.

He’d join a prolific EWU offense that is averaging 46.6 points per game through the first seven games this season and has thrown for 445.6 yards per game.

Hampton earned second-team TNT All-Area honors last season, when he finished with 54 catches for 1,102 yards and nine touchdowns.

Hampton would join Steilacoom graduate Josh Lewis, a defensive back, at Eastern.

TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677

@TJCotterill

