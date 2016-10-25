Prep roundup: Pukis has Bellarmine seeing 20-20 in win

VOLLEYBALL
Top performer: Hannah Pukis, Bellarmine Prep
Earned 27 assists and 20 kills in her match against Emerald Ridge
Bellarmine 3, Emerald Ridge 2: A long match between the Lions and Jaguars on Monday ultimately fell to Bellarmine’s favor, but not without standout performances from both sides.
Leading the Lions was Hannah Pukis, proving to be an offensive asset as she earned 20 kills and 27 assists on the night. Her counterpart on the other side of the court was Faith Langkide, putting up a solid 30 digs for the Jaguars.
Despite the teams splitting the first four sets 25-19, 22-25, 22-25 and 25-19, Bellarmine was able to outlast Emerald Ridge and take the final set 15-7.
Auburn 3, Enumclaw 0: The Trojans rallied behind Celine Luilamaga’s 30 assists and six digs for the victory over the Hornets.
Kentridge 3, Kent-Meridian 0: A lot of ball sharing for the Chargers as Maya Mosteller, Emily Gooding and Lauren Timian combined for 24 kills on the night.
Olympia 3, Franklin Pierce 0: Lauren Wilson’s 17 kills and 17 digs were the big factors for the Bears’ victory over the Cardinals.
Annie Wright 3, University Prep 0: The Gators shut out the Pumas behind Abbey Turner’s impressive 7 kills, 4 digs, and 3 aces that held the team from University Prep to 0 games in the decisive victory.
Charles Wright Academy 3, Vashon 0: The Tarriers were led to victory by Abbie Jackson, who put up an impressive 13 kills and 5 aces, over the Pirates in a match that saw the team from Charles Wright Academy holding their opponents to 0 games for the night.
GIRLS SOCCER
Top performer: Annabelle Hall, White River
Scored three goals in win over Evergreen
White River 9, Evergreen 0: The Hornets continue to prove themselves to be an offensive juggernaut as Monday’s victory over the Wolverines marks the seventh time White River has scored at least eight goals in a match.
Leading the Hornets in scoring was Annabelle Hall, earning her hat trick in the match with goals at the 30th, 31st and 48th minutes of the match.
Joining in on goals was Chloe Narolski, as she scored in the 19th and 27th minute as well.
Emerald Ridge 3, Olympia 1: The Jaguars had a back in forth game with themselves for the first half of the match against the Bears on Monday.
Karlee Stueckle earned the first Emerald Ridge goal of the day with an assists from Mareonna Henderson in the 12th minute. Then the duo switched as Henderson scored off a Stueckle assist in the 37th minute. Finally the roles revered one more time as Stueckle scored in the 46th minute with Henderson assisting.
