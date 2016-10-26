High School Sports

Coaches association state volleyball rankings, Oct. 26

By TJ Cotterill

Compiled by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association

CLASS 4A

1. West Valley (Yakima)

2. Auburn Riverside

3. Tahoma

4. Mead

5. Puyallup

6. Bellarmine Prep

7. Auburn Mountainview

8. Kentwood

9. Curtis

10. Kennedy Catholic

CLASS 3A

1. Mercer Island

2. Gig Harbor

3. Eastside Catholic

4. Squalicum

5. Bellevue

6. Timberline

7. Bonney Lake

8. Mt. Spokane

9. Prairie

10. Ferndale

CLASS 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy

2. Tumwater

3. Ridgefield

4. Steilacoom

5. Ellensburg

6. White River

7. Fife

8. North Kitsap

9. Othello

10. Burlington-Edison

CLASS 1A

1. Cascade of Leavenworth

2. Lynden Christian

3. Naches Valley

4. King’s

5. Cedar Park Christian

6. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls

7. Freeman

8. Granger

9. Kiona-Benton

10. Zillah

CLASS 2B

1. Colfax

2. Kalama

3. LaConner

4. Life Christian

5. Wilbur-Creston

6. Napavine

7. Mossyrock

8. Toutle Lake

9. Darrington

10. Davenport

CLASS 1B

1. Oakesdale

2. Providence Classical Christian

3. Quilcene

4. Colton

5. Almira/Coulee-Hartline

6. Pomeroy

7. Sunnyside Christian

8. Puget Sound Adventist

9. Odessa

10. Mt. Vernon Christian

