Coaches association state volleyball rankings, Oct. 26

Compiled by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association
CLASS 4A
1. West Valley (Yakima)
2. Auburn Riverside
3. Tahoma
4. Mead
5. Puyallup
6. Bellarmine Prep
7. Auburn Mountainview
8. Kentwood
9. Curtis
10. Kennedy Catholic
CLASS 3A
1. Mercer Island
2. Gig Harbor
3. Eastside Catholic
4. Squalicum
5. Bellevue
6. Timberline
7. Bonney Lake
8. Mt. Spokane
9. Prairie
10. Ferndale
CLASS 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy
2. Tumwater
3. Ridgefield
4. Steilacoom
5. Ellensburg
6. White River
7. Fife
8. North Kitsap
9. Othello
10. Burlington-Edison
CLASS 1A
1. Cascade of Leavenworth
2. Lynden Christian
3. Naches Valley
4. King’s
5. Cedar Park Christian
6. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls
7. Freeman
8. Granger
9. Kiona-Benton
10. Zillah
CLASS 2B
1. Colfax
2. Kalama
3. LaConner
4. Life Christian
5. Wilbur-Creston
6. Napavine
7. Mossyrock
8. Toutle Lake
9. Darrington
10. Davenport
CLASS 1B
1. Oakesdale
2. Providence Classical Christian
3. Quilcene
4. Colton
5. Almira/Coulee-Hartline
6. Pomeroy
7. Sunnyside Christian
8. Puget Sound Adventist
9. Odessa
10. Mt. Vernon Christian
