South Sound football playoff scenarios: Who gets in, who stays home?

4A NPSL CASCADE
Kennedy Catholic, Kentlake, Kentwood and Mount Rainier have all clinched playoff berths. But which will be heading into the postseason as the top seed and which as the No. 4 is up in the air. Kentwood can solve a lot of it with a win — and clinch a league title in the process. Kentlake gets the league title if it wins and its friends at Mount Rainier beat Kennedy. Kennedy is the league champion if it wins and Kentlake loses to Kentwood.
1. Kennedy Catholic (7-1; 5-1), Kentlake (7-1; 5-1) or Kentwood (6-2; 6-0)
Kennedy Catholic is the No. 1 seed IF:
— Kennedy wins AND Kentlake wins
Kentlake is the No. 1 seed IF:
— Kentlake beats Kentwood AND Mount Rainier wins
Kentwood is the No. 1 seed IF:
— Kentwood wins
2. Kennedy Catholic, Kentlake or Kentwood
Kennedy Catholic is the No. 2 seed IF:
— Kennedy wins AND Kentwood wins
— Kennedy loses by 13 points or fewer AND Kentwood wins
— If Kennedy loses by 14 or more then the Lancers, Kentlake and Mount Rainier would remain tied and the No. 5 team in the standings would be decided by point differential calculations. This would continue until the tie is broken.
Kentlake is the No. 2 seed IF:
— Kentlake wins AND Kennedy Catholic wins
Kentwood is the No. 2 seed IF:
— Kentwood loses AND Mount Rainier wins
3. Kentlake, Kentwood or Mount Rainier (6-2; 4-2)
Kentlake is the No. 3 seed IF:
— Kentlake loses
Kentwood is the No. 3 seed IF:
— Kentwood loses AND Kennedy Catholic wins
Mount Rainier is the No. 3 seed IF:
— Mount Rainier wins AND Kentlake wins
4. Kennedy Catholic or Mount Rainier
Kennedy Catholic is the No. 4 seed IF:
— Kennedy loses AND Kentlake wins
Mount Rainier is the No. 4 seed IF:
— Mount Rainier loses
— Mount Rainier wins by 13 points or less AND Kentwood wins
5. Hazen (2-6; 1-5) or Tahoma (2-6; 2-4)
Hazen is the No. 5 seed IF:
— Hazen wins AND Kent-Meridian loses
— Hazen wins by 9 points or more AND Kent-Meridian beats Kentridge
Tahoma is the No. 5 seed IF:
— Tahoma wins
4A NORTH PUGET SOUND LEAGUE — OLYMPIC
Will it be Federal Way or Auburn on the outside looking in? Federal Way has the most pieces in play to get that fifth and final seed, but they aren’t all that unlikely. It needs to beat Jefferson this week, needs Auburn Riverside to take care of business against Auburn and Auburn Mountainview to handle Enumclaw. Auburn’s playoff hopes are simple — win and in. Lose, and its hopes lie in Jefferson’s hands.
1. Todd Beamer (7-1; 6-0)
2. Auburn Mountainview (5-3; 5-1)
3. Auburn (5-3; 3-3) or Auburn Riverside (5-3; 4-2)
Auburn is the No. 3 seed IF:
— Auburn wins
Auburn Riverside is the No. 3 seed IF:
— Auburn Riverside wins
4. Auburn, Auburn Riverside, Enumclaw (4-4; 3-3)
Auburn is the No. 4 seed IF:
— Auburn loses AND Enumclaw loses AND Federal Way loses
Auburn Riverside is the No. 4 seed IF:
— Auburn Riverside loses
Enumclaw is the No. 4 seed IF:
— Auburn Riverside wins
5. Auburn, Enumclaw, Federal Way (4-4; 2-4)
Federal Way is the No. 5 seed IF:
— Federal Way wins AND Enumclaw loses AND Auburn loses
Enumclaw is the No. 5 seed IF:
— Enumclaw loses and Federal Way loses
Out: Auburn or Federal Way
Auburn is out IF:
— Auburn loses AND Federal Way wins
Federal Way is out IF:
— Federal Way loses
— Federal Way wins AND Enumclaw loses AND Auburn wins
4A SOUTH PUGET SOUND LEAGUE
Sumner, Graham-Kapowsin and Olympia aren’t moving anywhere. But things get really interesting between Bellarmine Prep, Emerald Ridge and Puyallup. Each could end up as the fourth or fifth seed — or watching the playoffs from home. Bellarmine has the most simple fate because all it needs to do is beat Puyallup and it is guaranteed the third seed. But there’s still a way it stays home — if it loses to Puyallup by 11 points or fewer and Emerald Ridge upends undefeated Sumner. The point differential mark to beat is Emerald Ridge’s +4 heading into this weekend, should Bellarmine, Emerald Ridge and Puyallup all have a 4-4 league record.
Oh, and Puyallup can still beat Emerald Ridge for the fifth seed, even if they have the same record. That’s because Curtis could beat South Kitsap and it, Emerald Ridge and Puyallup would all be 3-5 in league play. In that case, Puyallup wins the three-way tie for the final playoff spot based on point differential. But if Curtis loses to South Kitsap, then Emerald Ridge gets the fifth seed over Puyallup based on their seven-point victory over the Vikings earlier in the year.
1. Sumner (8-0; 7-0)
2. Graham-Kapowsin (7-1; 6-1))
3. Olympia (6-2; 6-2)
4. Bellarmine Prep (5-3; 4-3), Emerald Ridge (3-5; 3-4) or Puyallup (4-4; 3-4)
Bellarmine is the No. 4 seed IF:
— Bellarmine Prep wins
Puyallup is the No. 4 seed IF:
— Puyallup wins AND Emerald Ridge loses
— Puyallup wins by 12 points or more AND Emerald Ridge wins
Emerald Ridge is the No. 4 seed IF:
— Emerald Ridge wins AND Puyallup wins by 11 points or fewer
5. Bellarmine Prep, Emerald Ridge or Puyallup
Bellarmine Prep is the No. 5 seed IF:
— Bellarmine loses AND Sumner wins
Emerald Ridge is the No. 5 seed IF:
— Emerald Ridge loses AND Bellarmine Prep wins AND South Kitsap wins
Puyallup is the No. 5 seed IF:
— Puyallup wins by 11 points or fewer AND Emerald Ridge wins
— Puyallup loses AND Sumner wins AND Curtis wins
Out: Bellarmine Prep, Emerald Ridge or Puyallup
Bellarmine Prep is out IF:
— Bellarmine loses by 11 points or fewer AND Emerald Ridge wins
Emerald Ridge is out IF:
— Emerald Ridge wins AND Puyallup wins by 12 points or more
— Emerald Ridge loses AND Puyallup wins
— Emerald Ridge loses AND Bellarmine wins AND Curtis wins
Puyallup is out IF:
— Puyallup loses AND Emerald Ridge wins
— Puyallup loses AND Sumner wins AND South Kitsap wins
3A PIERCE COUNTY LEAGUE
Lakes has the most to gain or lose. And it’s fate lies with Stadium vs. Lincoln. If Stadium loses, then Lakes is guaranteed the No. 3 seed regardless, and Stadium takes No. 4. But if Stadium wins, then it has to handle business against Bethel or the Lancers’ season is over. Expect Bethel and Stadium people to be best friends with each other this week.
1. Lincoln (7-1; 6-0)
2. Bonney Lake (6-2; 5-1)
3. Lakes (4-4; 4-2) or Stadium (5-3; 4-2)
Lakes is the No. 3 seed IF:
— Lakes wins
Stadium is the No. 3 seed IF:
— Stadium wins and Lakes loses
4. Bethel (4-4; 3-3) or Stadium
Bethel is the No. 4 seed IF:
— Bethel wins
Stadium is the No. 4 seed IF:
— Lakes wins
Out: Bethel, Lakes or Stadium
Bethel is out IF:
— Bethel loses
Lakes is out IF:
— Lakes loses AND Stadium wins
3A SOUTH SOUND CONFERENCE
This one is easy — all that’s left is the league champion. Peninsula and Timberline play on Thursday at Roy Anderson Field for the No. 1 seed from the SSC to the district playoffs.
1. Peninsula (8-0; 6-0) or Timberline (6-2; 5-1)
Peninsula is the No. 1 seed IF:
— Peninsula wins
Timberline is the No. 1 seed IF:
— Timberline wins
2. Peninsula or Timberline
Peninsula is the No. 2 seed IF:
— Peninsula loses
Timberline is the No. 2 seed IF:
— Timberline loses
3. Capital (5-3; 4-2)
4. Gig Harbor (4-4; 3-3)
2A SOUTH PUGET SOUND LEAGUE
The top four seeds from the 2A SPSL Mountain division play the top four seeds from the 2A SPSL Sound division for the top eight spots to the 2A district playoffs.
1-2. Franklin Pierce (7-1; 7-0) or River Ridge (7-0; 6-0)
3-4. Fife (7-1; 6-1) or Steilacoom (6-2; 5-1)
5-6. Eatonville (6-2; 4-2) or Washington (6-2; 5-2)
7-8. Lindbergh (5-3; 4-3) or Orting (4-4; 3-3)
tcotterill@thenewstribune.com
Comments