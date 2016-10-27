Week 9: South Sound high school football schedule

WEEK 9
THURSDAY’S GAMES
4A NPSL CASCADE
Kent-Meridian (1-7) vs. Kentridge (0-8), at French Field
4A NPSL OLYMPIC
Federal Way (4-4) vs. Thomas Jefferson (2-6), at Federal Way Memorial Stadium
4A SPSL
Stanwood (3-5) vs. Olympia (6-2), at Ingersoll Stadium
Graham-Kapowsin (7-1) vs. Rogers (0-8), at Sparks Stadium
FRIDAY’S GAMES
4A NPSL CASCADE
Kentwood (6-2) vs. Kentlake (7-1), at French Field
8 p.m.: Kennedy Catholic (7-1) vs. Mount Rainier (6-2), at Highline Memorial Stadium
8 p.m.: Hazen (2-6) at Tahoma (2-6)
4A NPSL OLYMPIC
Auburn (5-3) vs. Auburn Riverside (5-3), at Auburn Memorial Stadium
Auburn Mountainview (5-3) vs. Enumclaw (4-4), at Enumclaw Expo Center
Decatur (0-8) vs. Todd Beamer (7-1), at Federal Way Memorial Stadium
4A SPSL
Sumner (8-0) vs. Emerald Ridge (3-5), at Sparks Stadium
Puyallup (4-4) at Bellarmine Prep (5-3)
South Kitsap (1-7) at Curtis (3-5)
3A PCL
Spanaway Lake (1-7) vs. Bonney Lake (6-2), at Sunset Chev Stadium
Wilson (3-5) vs. Mt. Tahoma (2-6), at Mt. Tahoma Stadium
Lincoln (7-1) vs. Stadium (5-3), at Stadium Bowl
Lakes (4-4) vs. Bethel (4-4), at Art Crate Field
3A SSC
Capital (5-3) at Shelton (3-5)
North Thurston (1-7) vs. Gig Harbor (4-4), at Roy Anderson Field
7:15 p.m.: Yelm (4-3) vs. Central Kitsap (3-5), at Silverdale Stadium
2A EVERGREEN
Tumwater (7-1) at W.F. West (8-0)
Rochester (0-8) vs. Black Hills (4-4), at Tumwater District Stadium
Centralia (3-5) vs. Aberdeen (3-5), at Stewart Field
2A SPSL
5 p.m.: Foster (3-5) vs. Highline (1-7)
5 p.m.: Washington (6-2) vs. Eatonville (6-2), at Orting HS
Foss (1-7) vs. Clover Park (0-8), at Harry Lang Stadium
Fife (7-1) at Steilacoom (6-2)
Lindbergh (5-3) at Orting (4-4)
White River (2-5) vs. Renton (3-5), at Renton Memorial Stadium
Franklin Pierce (7-1) vs. River Ridge (7-0), at South Sound Stadium
1A NISQUALLY
5:30 p.m.: Coupeville (2-5) vs. Chimacum (1-7), at Port Townsend Memorial Field
Charles Wright (4-5) at Vashon Island (1-7)
2B PACIFIC MOUNTAIN
Life Christian (2-5) at Morton-White Pass (2-6)
Napavine (8-0) at Chief Leschi (1-7)
SATURDAY’S GAMES
1A NISQUALLY
Klahowya (5-3) vs. Bellevue Christian (2-5), at Lake Washington High School
Port Townsend (6-2) vs. Cascade Christian (7-0), at Sunset Chev Stadium
