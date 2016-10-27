High School Sports

October 27, 2016 3:33 PM

Week 9: South Sound high school football schedule

By TJ Cotterill

WEEK 9

THURSDAY’S GAMES

4A NPSL CASCADE

Kent-Meridian (1-7) vs. Kentridge (0-8), at French Field

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Federal Way (4-4) vs. Thomas Jefferson (2-6), at Federal Way Memorial Stadium

4A SPSL

Stanwood (3-5) vs. Olympia (6-2), at Ingersoll Stadium

Graham-Kapowsin (7-1) vs. Rogers (0-8), at Sparks Stadium

FRIDAY’S GAMES

4A NPSL CASCADE

Kentwood (6-2) vs. Kentlake (7-1), at French Field

8 p.m.: Kennedy Catholic (7-1) vs. Mount Rainier (6-2), at Highline Memorial Stadium

8 p.m.: Hazen (2-6) at Tahoma (2-6)

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Auburn (5-3) vs. Auburn Riverside (5-3), at Auburn Memorial Stadium

Auburn Mountainview (5-3) vs. Enumclaw (4-4), at Enumclaw Expo Center

Decatur (0-8) vs. Todd Beamer (7-1), at Federal Way Memorial Stadium

4A SPSL

Sumner (8-0) vs. Emerald Ridge (3-5), at Sparks Stadium

Puyallup (4-4) at Bellarmine Prep (5-3)

South Kitsap (1-7) at Curtis (3-5)

3A PCL

Spanaway Lake (1-7) vs. Bonney Lake (6-2), at Sunset Chev Stadium

Wilson (3-5) vs. Mt. Tahoma (2-6), at Mt. Tahoma Stadium

Lincoln (7-1) vs. Stadium (5-3), at Stadium Bowl

Lakes (4-4) vs. Bethel (4-4), at Art Crate Field

3A SSC

Capital (5-3) at Shelton (3-5)

North Thurston (1-7) vs. Gig Harbor (4-4), at Roy Anderson Field

7:15 p.m.: Yelm (4-3) vs. Central Kitsap (3-5), at Silverdale Stadium

2A EVERGREEN

Tumwater (7-1) at W.F. West (8-0)

Rochester (0-8) vs. Black Hills (4-4), at Tumwater District Stadium

Centralia (3-5) vs. Aberdeen (3-5), at Stewart Field

2A SPSL

5 p.m.: Foster (3-5) vs. Highline (1-7)

5 p.m.: Washington (6-2) vs. Eatonville (6-2), at Orting HS

Foss (1-7) vs. Clover Park (0-8), at Harry Lang Stadium

Fife (7-1) at Steilacoom (6-2)

Lindbergh (5-3) at Orting (4-4)

White River (2-5) vs. Renton (3-5), at Renton Memorial Stadium

Franklin Pierce (7-1) vs. River Ridge (7-0), at South Sound Stadium

1A NISQUALLY

5:30 p.m.: Coupeville (2-5) vs. Chimacum (1-7), at Port Townsend Memorial Field

Charles Wright (4-5) at Vashon Island (1-7)

2B PACIFIC MOUNTAIN

Life Christian (2-5) at Morton-White Pass (2-6)

Napavine (8-0) at Chief Leschi (1-7)

SATURDAY’S GAMES

1A NISQUALLY

Klahowya (5-3) vs. Bellevue Christian (2-5), at Lake Washington High School

Port Townsend (6-2) vs. Cascade Christian (7-0), at Sunset Chev Stadium

