Week 9: 5 things to watch in high school football this weekend

IGNORING THE NEWS
Neither Emerald Ridge co-coach Troy Halfaday nor Puyallup coach Gary Jeffers care if they receive any scoring updates from the other one’s game. If Emerald Ridge upsets Sumner, the Jaguars grab the final playoff spot from the 4A SPSL. If they lose, and Puyallup wins at Bellarmine Prep, the Vikings move on. “We are going in with the idea we control our own destiny,” Jeffers said.
CATS SCRATCHING
Capital was 1-2 when quarterback Grant Erickson (collarbone) was lost for the season. But the Cougars have responded by winning four of their past five games to clinch a SSC 3A spot, giving up just a total of 38 points. “We threw it on the backs of our defense — until we found some offense,” Capital coach John Johnson said.
FAMILIAR FACE
After finishing second in the 2A SPSL Mountain, Fife gets to play a crossover game against … old rival Steilacoom, which was No. 2 in the Sound Division. The two schools had played every season since 2006 when the 2A SPSL was one league (Fife leads, 6-4). “There was no rhyme or reason (why we were split up in different divisions),” Fife coach Kent Nevin said.
CRUSADER POWER
Tacoma Baptist has scored 50 or more points in seven of its eight games this season. And if the Crusaders beat slumping Evergreen Lutheran on Saturday, they will complete their first undefeated league season since 2009 — a year they reached the 2B semifinals.
OCTOBER TURNAROUND
Curtis went 0-5 in September against some pretty stiff competition. But the Vikings have rebounded nicely with three consecutive victories, including a 60-13 win last week over Marysville-Getchell. “Early on, it was our youth and experience (10 new defensive starters). Now, our players believe we are a really good football teams,” coach Chris Paulson said.
