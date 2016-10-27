Timberline defeats Peninsula 7-3

Peleuila Maiava (77) lets out a scream as Timberline players celebrate their 7-3 win over Peninsula. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey, Wash., on Thursday, October 27, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Timberline’s Michael Barnes (2) celebrates after a broken up pass in the end zone resulted in a turnover on downs in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey, Wash., on Thursday, October 27, 2016.
Timberline’s Anthony Hathaway (4) breaks away from a tackle by Peninsula’s Nathan Thompson (8) in the second quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey, Wash., on Thursday, October 27, 2016.
Peninsula’s Joe Weron (54) pulls down Timberline’s Hunter Campau (14) in the third quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey, Wash., on Thursday, October 27, 2016.
Peninsula’s Blake Cantu (37) tackles Timberline’s Anthony Hathaway (4) in the fourth quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey, Wash., on Thursday, October 27, 2016.
Peninsula’s Burke Griffin (15) runs for a short gain in the first quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey, Wash., on Thursday, October 27, 2016.
Peninsula players try to drag down Timberline’s Tariq Romain (1) after a catch in the second quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey, Wash., on Thursday, October 27, 2016.
Timberline’s Jacob Henning (5) throws a pass in the second quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey, Wash., on Thursday, October 27, 2016.
Peninsula’s Braeden Potter (30) fights off multiple tackles as he rushes in the fourth quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey, Wash., on Thursday, October 27, 2016.
Peninsula’s Michael Campigotto (26) breaks up a pass intended for Timberline’s Isaac Thomspon in the second quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey, Wash., on Thursday, October 27, 2016.
Timberline’s Anthony Hathaway (4) is tackled during a ru in the second quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey, Wash., on Thursday, October 27, 2016.
Peninsula’s Braeden Potter (30) goes airborne trying to evade a tackle by Timberline’s Tariq Romain (1) in the third quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey, Wash., on Thursday, October 27, 2016.
Peninsula’s Braeden Potter (30) rushes into the red zone in the fourth quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey, Wash., on Thursday, October 27, 2016.
Timberline’s Tariq Romain (1) gets up after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey, Wash., on Thursday, October 27, 2016.
Peninsula’s Evan Johnson (11) breaks up a pass intended for Timberline’s Tariq Romain (1) in the end zone in the fourth quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey, Wash., on Thursday, October 27, 2016.
Timberline’s Mason Simeta (44) tries to corral in a kick that took a strange bounce in the third quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey, Wash., on Thursday, October 27, 2016.
Peninsula’s Kenny Easton (35) fends off Timberline’s Mason Simeta (44) during a run in the third quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey, Wash., on Thursday, October 27, 2016.
Peninsula’s Blake Cantu (37) loses his balance in the end zone after an errant pass by Ryder Johnson (not pictured) in the fourth quarter. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey, Wash., on Thursday, October 27, 2016.
Timberline players, including Tyrin Edmond (25), Markzander Montgomery (8), and Peleuila Maiava (77) celebrate their 7-3 win over Peninsula. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey, Wash., on Thursday, October 27, 2016.
Timberline players, including Markzander Montgomery (8) celebrate their 7-3 win over Peninsula. Peninsula High School played Timberline High School in a football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey, Wash., on Thursday, October 27, 2016.
