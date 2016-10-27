Play call of the week: Zarak Scruggs catches 84-yard TD in finals seconds to lift Eatonville over Orting

EATONVILLE 20, ORTING 19
Play: Razor Lightning.
Set: Rainier Express.
Down and distance: Second-and-5 at the Eatonville 16.
Time remaining: 0:38, fourth quarter.
Score at the time: Orting, 19-13.
What happened: The jerseys on both sides were brown from the mud that had taken over the natural grass field at Eatonville High School. Orting was less than 40 seconds from beating the Cruisers in a rivalry than spans back more than 100 years, with Eatonville pinned back at its own 16. Zarak Scruggs ran a deep post from his slot position in a five-receiver shotgun formation, making a hard cut in the middle of a mud pit to separate himself from two defenders. Tristan Graf found him, and Scruggs outran everyone to the end zone for an 84-yard touchdown pass to tie the game. Brandon Morton followed with the game-winning extra point. “We thought we could get a first down with it,” Eatonville coach George Fairhart said afterward. “He caught it and broke it.” The win gave Eatonville the No. 3 seed in the 2A SPSL Sound division and Orting the No. 4.
