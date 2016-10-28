Volleyball: Washington hangs on for five-set victory

Top Performer: Ella Litterell, Emerald Ridge
20 kills, three aces-in 3-1 victory over Graham-Kapowsin
Washington 3, Franklin Pierce 2: The Patriots (11-5, 11-4) hung on to a narrow victory over the Cardinals (9-8, 8-7) in a tough fought match that saw the team from Franklin Pierce make a strong attempt at a comeback after losing the first two sets.
The team from Washington won the first two sets narrowly 25-21 and 25-22. The Cardinals then won the next two sets by even closer margins, winning 25-23 and 25-23. This left it all up to a tiebreaker, which the Patriots managed to squeeze out the win 16-14.
Leading the team for the Patriots was Puka Luteru who had a team-high 17 kills followed closely by teammate Runa Pitoitua who had a total 15 kills and 15 blocks. Also putting up an impressive performance was Julia White who had a total 33 assists.
Bellarmine Prep 3, Olympia 0: The Lions (12-3, 8-1) won out over the Bears (5-9, 2-7) in an impressive performance that saw an all around team contribution to the Thursday night shutout.
McKenzie Schwan got the most kills with 13 as well as the most digs with 20 for the Bellarmine Prep team. In a close second, Hannah Pukis got 11 kills and 10 digs as well as 21 assists.
Claire McCarthy also put up an impressive performance getting 7 digs, 4 kills, and 9 assists.
Emerald Ridge 3, Graham-Kapowsin 1: The Jaguars (7-8, 6-3) beat the Eagles (6-9, 4-5) in four sets by scores of 25-17, 25-18, 21-25 and 25-20.
Ella Litterell led the Jaguars at the net, and from behind the service line. Litterell had 20 kills and three aces. Tayler Templeman was close behind with 13 kills.
Jadyn Mullen was doing the dirty work, dishing out 50 assists and resurrecting 16 digs for her squad.
Tumwater 3, Black Hills 0: The Thunderbirds (16-0, 11-0) held the Wolves (8-7, 8-3) to 0 sets in the decisive victory over the team from Black Hills, winning in 3 sets 25-18, 25-14, 25-19.
Kennedy Croft had a very solid performance across the board getting a total of 13 kills, 2 aces, and 13 digs in the victory.
