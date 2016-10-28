Week 9: South Sound high school football scores

The News Tribune previews: 5 things to watch in high school football this weekend | High school football games to watch, predictions | Play call of the week | Stats or wins? Puyallup’s prolific passing offense would trade it all to clinch playoff berth with a win this week | South Sound football playoff scenarios: Who gets in, who stays home? |
FRIDAY’S GAMES
4A NPSL CASCADE
Kentwood 28, Kentlake 0, 4Q | Story
Kennedy Catholic 7, Mount Rainier 7, 2Q
8 p.m.: Hazen at Tahoma
4A NPSL OLYMPIC
Auburn Riverside 14, Auburn 0, h
Auburn Mountainview 16, Enumclaw 14, 2Q
Decatur vs. Todd Beamer
4A SPSL
Bellarmine Prep 24, Puyallup 14, 3Q | Story
Sumner 28, Emerald Ridge 21, 3Q
Curtis 38, South Kitsap 22, h
3A PCL
Spanaway Lake vs. Bonney Lake
Mt. Tahoma 8, Wilson 0, h
Stadium 21, Lincoln 14, 3Q
Lakes 15, Bethel 0 1Q
3A SSC
Capital 28, Shelton 7, 3Q | Story
North Thurston 24, Gig Harbor 14, 3Q
Yelm 14, Central Kitsap 14, h
2A EVERGREEN
Tumwater 28, W.F. West 0, h | Story
Rochester vs. Black Hills
Aberdeen 27, Centralia 12, 3Q
2A SPSL
River Ridge 21, Franklin Pierce 14, 3Q | Story
Steilacoom 34, Fife 7, h | Story
5 p.m.: Foster vs. Highline
Eatonville 21, Washington 13, f
Foss vs. Clover Park
Lindbergh 0, Orting 0, 2Q
White River vs. Renton
1A NISQUALLY
Coupeville 24, Chimacum 6, f
Charles Wright at Vashon Island
2B PACIFIC MOUNTAIN
Life Christian at Morton-White Pass
Napavine 40, Chief Leschi 0, h
1A EVCO
Montesano 42, Elma 0, 2Q
NONLEAGUE
North Kitsap 21, Tenino 3, 2Q
Note: 2B Rainier forfeited its game against 2A Washougal
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
4A NPSL CASCADE
Kent-Meridian 61, Kentridge 36
4A NPSL OLYMPIC
Federal Way 42, Thomas Jefferson 7
4A SPSL
Olympia 47, Stanwood 14 | Story
Graham-Kapowsin 63, Rogers 13
3A SSC
Timberline 7, Peninsula 3 | Story
AROUND THE STATE
Kamiakin 50, Southridge 10
Kootenai, Idaho 40, Tekoa/Rosalia 14
Mt. Spokane 45, Rogers (Spokane) 10
Oak Harbor 60, Marysville-Pilchuck 0
Snohomish 56, Meadowdale 28
Squalicum 55, Arlington 27
SATURDAY’S GAMES
1A NISQUALLY
Klahowya (5-3) vs. Bellevue Christian (2-5), at Lake Washington High School
Port Townsend (6-2) vs. Cascade Christian (7-0), at Sunset Chev Stadium
