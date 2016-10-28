High School Sports

October 28, 2016 7:07 PM

Week 9: South Sound high school football scores

Staff reports

The News Tribune previews: 5 things to watch in high school football this weekend | High school football games to watch, predictions | Play call of the week | Stats or wins? Puyallup’s prolific passing offense would trade it all to clinch playoff berth with a win this week | South Sound football playoff scenarios: Who gets in, who stays home? |

The Olympian previews: High school football games to watch, predictions | Patience, inner fire pay dividends for River Ridge standout Dorfner | Top performers, stat leaders, standings through Week 8 | Week 9: AP high school football rankings

Football roundups: The News Tribune | The Olympian

FRIDAY’S GAMES

4A NPSL CASCADE

Kentwood 28, Kentlake 0, 4Q | Story

Kennedy Catholic 7, Mount Rainier 7, 2Q

8 p.m.: Hazen at Tahoma

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Auburn Riverside 14, Auburn 0, h

Auburn Mountainview 16, Enumclaw 14, 2Q

Decatur vs. Todd Beamer

4A SPSL

Bellarmine Prep 24, Puyallup 14, 3Q | Story

Sumner 28, Emerald Ridge 21, 3Q

Curtis 38, South Kitsap 22, h

3A PCL

Spanaway Lake vs. Bonney Lake

Mt. Tahoma 8, Wilson 0, h

Stadium 21, Lincoln 14, 3Q

Lakes 15, Bethel 0 1Q

3A SSC

Capital 28, Shelton 7, 3Q | Story

North Thurston 24, Gig Harbor 14, 3Q

Yelm 14, Central Kitsap 14, h

2A EVERGREEN

Tumwater 28, W.F. West 0, h | Story

Rochester vs. Black Hills

Aberdeen 27, Centralia 12, 3Q

2A SPSL

River Ridge 21, Franklin Pierce 14, 3Q | Story

Steilacoom 34, Fife 7, h | Story

5 p.m.: Foster vs. Highline

Eatonville 21, Washington 13, f

Foss vs. Clover Park

Lindbergh 0, Orting 0, 2Q

White River vs. Renton

1A NISQUALLY

Coupeville 24, Chimacum 6, f

Charles Wright at Vashon Island

2B PACIFIC MOUNTAIN

Life Christian at Morton-White Pass

Napavine 40, Chief Leschi 0, h

1A EVCO

Montesano 42, Elma 0, 2Q

NONLEAGUE

North Kitsap 21, Tenino 3, 2Q

Note: 2B Rainier forfeited its game against 2A Washougal

Live Blog Prep Football Week 9
&nbsp;

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

4A NPSL CASCADE

Kent-Meridian 61, Kentridge 36

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Federal Way 42, Thomas Jefferson 7

4A SPSL

Olympia 47, Stanwood 14 | Story

Graham-Kapowsin 63, Rogers 13

3A SSC

Timberline 7, Peninsula 3 | Story

AROUND THE STATE

Kamiakin 50, Southridge 10

Kootenai, Idaho 40, Tekoa/Rosalia 14

Mt. Spokane 45, Rogers (Spokane) 10

Oak Harbor 60, Marysville-Pilchuck 0

Snohomish 56, Meadowdale 28

Squalicum 55, Arlington 27

SATURDAY’S GAMES

1A NISQUALLY

Klahowya (5-3) vs. Bellevue Christian (2-5), at Lake Washington High School

Port Townsend (6-2) vs. Cascade Christian (7-0), at Sunset Chev Stadium

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Highlights: Goal-line stand lifts Timberline to 7-3 win over Peninsula in 3A SSC title game

View more video

Sports Videos