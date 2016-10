Eatonville wins in final seconds on Tristan Graf's 84-yard pass to Zarak Scruggs in mud pit

The News Tribune's Week 9 play call of the week: Zarak Scruggs ran a deep post from his slot position in a five-receiver shotgun formation, making a hard cut in the middle of a mud pit to separate himself from two defenders. Tristan Graf hit him and Scruggs outran everyone to the end zone for an 84-yard touchdown pass to tie the game.