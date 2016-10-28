Kentwood defeats Kentlake to clinch 4A NPSL Cascade title

Kentwood receiver Jacob Moore attempts a one hand catch against Kentlake’s Dashaun Leon at French Field in Kent on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
Lui Kit Wong
lwong@thenewstribune.com
Kentlake quarterback Brandon Mortenson fires off a pass at French Field in Kent on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
Kentlake coach helps Eduard Mixich, left, to focus at French Field in Kent on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
Kentwood’s Darius LuBom scoops up a Kentlake fumble to score a touchdown at French Field in Kent on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
Kentwood quarterback Justin Seiber avoids Kentlake’s Eduard Mixich to get off a pass at French Field in Kent on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
Kentwood’s Rey Sekona intercepts a Falcon pass in the first quarter at French Field in Kent on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
Kentwood's Christian Duenas-Palaita (55) and Amelika Jerome, 50, stuff Kentlake running back Eddie Edwards for a loss of yardage at French Field in Kent on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
Kentwood’s Darius LuBom avoids a Falcon tackler and keeps from going out of bound to score a touchdown on a punt return against Kentlake at French Field in Kent on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
Kentlake’s Marques Fuala’au drags a group of Conqueror defenders on a running play at French Field in Kent on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.
Kentwood receiver Tre’Sean Steele flies across into the end zone Friday to score a touchdown for the Conqueror’s first touchdown at French Field in Kent.
